Rumored Browns QB Prospect Is Staying In College

One of the most popular quarterback names tied to the Browns just came off the board.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore announced that he is returning to school for the 2026 college season, passing on the NFL Draft despite being widely viewed as a potential top pick.

It is a decision that reshapes the entire quarterback landscape, and it directly impacts the Browns.

For months, Moore had been floated as one of the best fits for the Browns if they decided to use one of their two first-round picks on a quarterback.

Now, that option is gone.

Adam Schefter reported the news, noting that Moore’s decision is expected to have “significant ramifications on the draft.” That is putting it lightly.

“Oregon quarterback Dante Moore said he has decided to return to school for the 2026 season, forgoing a chance to be a top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. His decision is expected to have significant ramifications on the draft,” Schefter said.

For the Browns, it removes one of the few quarterback options in this class.

Instead, the board is thinning fast.

Shedeur Sanders is already in the building and is expected to compete for the job. Deshaun Watson is still on the roster because of his contract. The front office is also expected to add another quarterback in the middle rounds, according to recent reporting.

Moore staying in college only tightens the squeeze.

It also changes how the Browns will likely approach those two first-round picks.

Without Moore in the pool, the quarterback class becomes far less predictable at the top. There are intriguing names, but not many that offer the same combination of youth, upside, and long-term projection Moore brought to the table.

This is also something any incoming head coach will have to digest quickly.

The Browns are selling flexibility. Draft capital. A strong defense. But at quarterback, the plan remains fragile.

Dante Moore choosing to stay in college does not ruin anything for the Browns.

But it does remove one of the better solutions.

And for a franchise that has spent decades chasing answers at quarterback, that always stings a little more than it should.

