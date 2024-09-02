Shannon Sharpe Predicts Browns Will Make AFC Championship Game

Shannon Sharpe has never been shy about offering his opinions, and his latest one should be music to the ears of the Cleveland Browns’ fanbase.

On Monday’s “First Take” program, Sharpe was asked which two teams he thought would play in the AFC Championship game this season, and the former Super Bowl champion pointed to the Kansas City Chiefs as one participant.

He pointed to the Browns as the second participant in a video shared on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

“I just need Deshaun Watson to give me 85 to 90 percent of what he once was; I like the Cleveland Browns,” Sharpe said.

"I just need Deshaun Watson to give me 85-90% of what he once was. I like the Cleveland Browns and the Chiefs."

The question came up as Sharpe and his cohorts were discussing if Thursday’s Kansas City – Baltimore contest would be a preview of the AFC Championship game again this season.

Sharpe liked the Browns’ roster both offensively and defensively, calling the skilled athletes Cleveland has on offense “weapons” for Watson to use.

Cleveland’s offensive line is also special, Sharpe said.

Sharpe noted that Watson is under pressure to perform this season due to the amount of games he’s missed over the past two seasons due to injuries and off-the-field issues.

The analyst believes if Sharpe can return to his elite status – as observers last saw over the course of a full season in Houston – then “it’s over” for the remainder of the conference.

Defensively, Sharpe said this team was the best in the NFL last season, and he thinks the Browns will be formidable again this season.

