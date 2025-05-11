Browns Nation

Sunday, May 11, 2025
Browns Rookie Has Fans Buzzing During Minicamp

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns took the field to begin their offseason workouts.

Just like every year, the rookies got their first taste of NFL action.

And while there were some worrisome reports about No. 5 pick Mason Graham, that clearly wasn’t the case with Quinshon Judkins.

As shown by Camryn Justice on X, the Ohio State Buckeyes star left the fans buzzing with his impressive workouts at the rookie minicamp.

Judkins is firmly expected to be the RB1 next season, although he will most likely split carries with fellow rookie Dylan Sampson.

While many scouts had TreVeyon Henderson ranked higher on their big boards, Judkins is also a potential workhorse running back with the ability to dominate out of the backfield.

He’s got elite footwork and athleticism, and, as you can tell by the clip, he’s more than ready to take the field and break tackles.

Kevin Stefanski will go back to being in charge of the offense next season, and that means that the team will most likely revert to its run-heavy approach.

They took big steps in that direction by taking both Judkins and Sampson, and also drafting TE Harold Fannin Jr.

While the offensive line left much to be desired last season, it should be much better now that it’s back to full strength and has a new coach in Mike Bloomgren.

All things considered, it wouldn’t be much of a surprise to see Judkins among the early candidates to win Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Browns Nation