Shedeur Sanders Gets Honest About Scout Team Reps

Shedeur Sanders has transitioned from college football stardom to life as the Cleveland Browns’ third-string quarterback.

The rookie remains highly visible during practice sessions, bringing consistent energy despite his position behind Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel on the depth chart.

Sanders has turned his scout team responsibilities into personal motivation rather than viewing them as a setback.

Recent speculation about Sanders receiving genuine scout team chances prompted a direct response from the quarterback.

He addressed the rumors with confidence while explaining his perspective on his current role within the organization.

“Whenever I get on scout team, that’s my game day,” Sanders said. “Everybody knows. So that’s me having a game every week. I look at it, I have six games a week, so I’m happy rather than just having one game a week, on the weekends. The scout team receivers, all of us, we all know every day is game day and we definitely approach everything in that fashion.”

His approach to these limited opportunities demonstrates the maturity that made him a standout at Colorado before joining Cleveland.

Sanders continues proving his character extends beyond his draft position disappointment.

His teammates and coaches see a player focused on team success rather than personal frustration about his current status.

The Browns selected Sanders 144th overall after his impressive final season at Colorado, where he threw for over 4,000 yards with elite accuracy.

His fifth-round selection surprised some analysts, including ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., who ranked him as the top quarterback prospect in the draft.

Sanders maintains his belief in his abilities while embracing his current situation.

His vocal leadership and practice approach suggest Cleveland may have found valuable depth at the position, regardless of when his opportunity arrives.

