Insider Reveals Big Reason Browns Gave Up On Baker Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback carousel continues spinning, with new revelations exposing how the franchise’s obsession with Deshaun Watson derailed what could have been a stable future.

Baker Mayfield once seemed like Cleveland’s long-term answer after ending the team’s playoff drought and bringing hope to a long-suffering fanbase.

Instead, the Browns made a calculated gamble that has left them searching for consistency at the position.

Recent insights from Browns insider Terry Pluto revealed the decision-making process that led Cleveland to abandon Mayfield.

“I was told by two high-ranking people had they not gone after (Deshaun) Watson, they would have stayed with Baker. See, they became obsessed as an organization with Watson. They didn’t care that he sat out a year. They didn’t care that he sat out a year after signing a four-year contract. He played one year on the new four-year contract and sat out,” Pluto said. “There were clearly doubts about Baker even after his good season in ’20, because they never did make a much of an offer for a contract extension. In the meantime, the obsession with Watson totally wiped out Baker.”

The front office became fixated on acquiring Watson, viewing him as a transformative talent worth pursuing despite significant red flags.

Cleveland never fully committed to Mayfield, even after his promising 2020 season.

Watson’s arrival came with an unprecedented, fully guaranteed contract, but the investment has failed to deliver expected returns.

Injuries and inconsistent play have plagued his tenure in Cleveland, leaving the Browns without the franchise quarterback they sought.

Meanwhile, Mayfield has flourished in Tampa Bay, earning Pro Bowl selections in both 2023 and 2024 while leading the Buccaneers to success that has eluded Cleveland.

The Browns’ quarterback situation remains unsettled, with their expensive gamble serving as a reminder of how organizational obsessions can reshape franchise trajectories in unexpected ways.

