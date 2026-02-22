Myles Garrett Reveals Next NFL Record He Wants To Break

Myles Garrett is thinking bigger than Pro Bowls, awards, or even playoff runs.

The Cleveland Browns superstar has his sights set on history.

In a recent interview, Garrett revealed that he is actively chasing the NFL’s all-time sack record and believes he can bring it down within the next five years.

“I’m going to take that down, and prefer that I take it down here in the next five years,” Garrett said. “That is definitely on my mind to go out there and get. That’s a goal I’ve had for years now since college.”

That is a bold statement considering the record currently belongs to Hall of Famer Bruce Smith, who finished his career with 200 official sacks. Reggie White sits second with 198, followed by Kevin Greene at 160 and Julius Peppers at 159.5.

Garrett is already climbing that list.

Through the 2025 season, he has recorded 125.5 career sacks. That places him among the top 30 all-time and firmly within striking distance of the upper tier if he maintains his current pace. Still, reaching 200 would require an extraordinary stretch.

To get there within five years, Garrett would need to average roughly 15 sacks per season while staying healthy and maintaining elite production deep into his thirties. It is a challenging goal, but not unrealistic for a player of his caliber.

Since entering the league as the first overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Garrett has established himself as one of the most dominant pass rushers in football. He has eight consecutive double-digit sack seasons and consistently commands double teams from opposing offenses. His blend of speed, power, and technique has made him nearly unblockable at times.

The road to 200 sacks is steep. But if there is anyone currently positioned to make a serious run at it, it is Myles Garrett.

