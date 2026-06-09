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Shedeur Sanders Has Big Day On Day 1 Of Browns Minicamp

Jimmy Swartz
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Shedeur Sanders Has Big Day On Day 1 Of Browns Minicamp
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns opened mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, and Shedeur Sanders wasted absolutely no time making a statement. The second-year quarterback turned in the most impressive performance of the day in the most important setting of the entire offseason program, and the numbers backed up every encouraging report that has come out of Berea over the past several weeks.

ESPN Cleveland had the full breakdown from team drills.

Sanders went 25 of 30 with one touchdown and no interceptions in 11v11 and 7v7 team drills, the most attempts of any quarterback on the day and the best completion percentage among the two signal callers who took 11v11 reps.

Watson went 15 of 22 with two touchdowns and no interceptions in his own reps, showing his own moments in a competitive session. Dillon Gabriel went 3-4 while Taylen Green did not record a completion in limited work.

Todd Monken addressed the media after practice and made it clear where the competition is at.

“You would have hoped that but I like both of them, it’s simple as that. I just can’t do it, I’m not there yet and that’s the reality of it,” Monken said.

A head coach who wanted to name a starter before minicamp began and is now acknowledging that he simply cannot make that call is telling you everything you need to know about how real this competition has become. He is genuinely undecided, and Sanders’ performance on day one of mandatory minicamp is a big reason why.

The momentum surrounding Sanders has been building for weeks and it showed up exactly where it needed to on Tuesday. The reports out of OTAs painted a picture of a quarterback who was growing in his progressions, impressing the people inside the building who matter most, and carrying himself with the kind of presence that goes beyond measurable traits. Day one of mandatory minicamp was the first real opportunity for Sanders to back all of that up in a competitive setting with real stakes attached to it.

He delivered.

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Jimmy Swartz
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Jimmy Swartz
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Owner and Founder of BrownsNation.com. Born and raised in Ohio and a lifelong Cleveland Browns fan, I understand the passion, frustration, and [...]

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