Mason Graham Is Dealing With An Injury

The most important thing for any NFL team coming out of their preseason minicamps and OTAs is that all of their players remain healthy. Any setback at this stage could have a negative ripple effect on the more meaningful preparation for the season that begins with training camp.

Unfortunately, it looks like the Cleveland Browns were unable to finish their final workouts unscathed. One of their key players heading into the 2026 campaign is not taking part to begin this week’s closing mandatory minicamp.

According to Browns insider Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN, second-year defensive tackle Mason Graham is dealing with a foot injury and is on the sidelines.

“Browns DT Mason Graham has a walking boot on his right foot and isn’t practicing,” Oyefusi posted.

Browns DT Mason Graham has a walking boot on his right foot and isn’t practicing. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) June 9, 2026

After a hard-working offseason, Graham was well-prepared for the previous minicamps and organized team activities that were held throughout the spring. It was initially unknown when he suffered this injury or what the timetable might be for his recovery.

Big things are being counted on from Graham this season, as it is hoped he can provide some additional pass rush with the trade of NFL sacks record-holder Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams. Newcomer Jared Verse is going to be counted on to replenish much of that pass-rush production, but Graham will have to improve on the one-half sack he posted last season, which was a very disappointing total for the No. 5 overall pick from the 2025 NFL Draft.

Not everyone believes a serious uptick will be forthcoming, even though Graham had a relatively successful rookie season otherwise. That’s especially true considering he recently revealed he did not miss a game in the closing stretch of the campaign after suffering a broken rib in Week 13.

According to Oyefusi, second-year tight end Harold Fannin Jr. was also sitting out Tuesday, as he has for most of the preseason workouts. Among the Browns’ 2026 NFL Draft picks, tight end Carsen Ryan and safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren aren’t practicing, while second-year running back Dylan Sampson returned to the field after missing a couple of weeks.

Overall, none of the injuries are said to be significant, but it will be good to hear that all of those players are ready to go when training camp opens next month.

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