Shedeur Sanders Received Loud Ovation From Eagles Fans

The Cleveland Browns wrapped up joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles heading into their preseason game.

Rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders drew most of the attention after his impressive debut against the Carolina Panthers, though an oblique strain will keep him sidelined for this week’s game.

However, Sanders still made his presence felt during practice sessions.

Eagles fans gathered around the field erupted when Sanders appeared, while he displayed the calm demeanor that has become his trademark.

“Young Eagles fans going crazy for Shedeur Sanders,” Jason Dumas of ABC 6 wrote on X.

The fifth-round pick from the 2025 NFL Draft acknowledged the crowd with a nod before continuing his walk.

That brief gesture only amplified the excitement.

For a city known for its intense loyalty to its players, the warm reception for an opponent was noteworthy.

Additional footage from Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com showed Sanders entering the practice field to loud cheers.

Fans called his name and reached out for handshakes as he made his way through the area.

Sanders responded with smiles and quick exchanges, connecting with supporters who had gathered to watch.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Sanders is day-to-day after the quarterback sat out the joint practices.

That leaves the door open for a potential return before the preseason ends.

Cleveland typically presents a stern test for visiting players, yet Sanders has managed to win over fans in multiple cities during his brief NFL career.

His ability to connect with crowds while maintaining focus on his development may set him apart from other young quarterbacks entering the league.

