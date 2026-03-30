Shedeur Sanders Announces Jersey Number Change

Shedeur Sanders has to change a lot of things if he wants to hold on to his job as the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback this season. He reportedly is putting in the work on the field, and now he has made a notable switch off of it.

Last year, during an underwhelming rookie season, Sanders wore uniform No. 12. It is the inverse of the No. 21 his dad, Deion Sanders, made famous during his Hall of Fame career as a cornerback with multiple NFL teams.

Now, Shedeur Sanders is making a jersey number change, going back to the No. 2 he wore in college at Colorado.

“Shedeur Sanders will wear number 2 next season,” the Browns posted on X.

S2 ⌚ Shedeur Sanders will wear number 2 next season pic.twitter.com/7ahSitctcs — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) March 30, 2026

When Shedeur Sanders arrived to the Browns as a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the No. 2 was held by kick returner DeAndre Carter. With Carter currently a free agent, the number is available for Sanders to claim now.

Skeptics may point to the fact that it is also a key component of Shedeur Sanders’ “2Legendary” branding, which includes his time at Jackson State. No. 2 was also worn by his father during his college days at Florida State.

Shedeur Sanders will enter offseason activities in an open quarterback competition against Deshaun Watson and Dillon Gabriel. It is also possible the Browns will add another QB to the mix, either as a veteran free agent or perhaps in the 2026 NFL Draft, with Ty Simpson of Alabama becoming a potential target.

Concidentally, quarterback Tim Couch, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1999 NFL Draft, wore No. 2 during his five seasons with the Browns. That is perhaps ominous, as Couch is seen as the originator of the Browns’ long search for a franchise quarterback since being reinstated in the NFL, a list that grew to 42 last season with the debuts of Shedeur Sanders and Gabriel.

Colorado has already retired the No. 2 jersey in honor of Shedeur Sanders, so the Browns can only hope that he one day becomes worthy of that honor from their franchise.

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