Shedeur Sanders Speaks Out About Getting Limited Reps

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback competition has taken shape during mandatory minicamp, with rookie Shedeur Sanders finding himself in an interesting position.

While veterans Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Dillon Gabriel rotate with the first-team offense, Sanders has been working primarily with backup units until Day 2.

The fifth-round pick remains unfazed by his current spot on the depth chart.

ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi recently captured Sanders’ perspective on the situation.

“Life is just based on how you view different things,” Sanders said Tuesday after the Browns’ first mandatory minicamp practice. “So you can view things as you’re not getting reps in a negative way or you can view it as, OK, when it’s my time to get out there, let’s be proactive and let’s get warm, let’s get going.”

Sanders has maintained this measured approach throughout his early weeks with the team.

Rather than pushing for immediate advancement up the depth chart, he’s channeling his energy into preparation.

The rookie understands that his opportunity will come, and when it does, he wants to be ready.

His patience reflects a mature understanding of the development process. Sanders recognizes that every practice rep, regardless of which unit he’s working with, provides valuable learning opportunities.

The competition for Cleveland’s starting quarterback position will be fierce.

Sanders faces an uphill climb against more experienced options in Flacco, Pickett, and Gabriel. However, his approach to the challenge suggests he’s building the right foundation.

Whether Sanders can translate his positive attitude into on-field results remains to be seen.

His current focus on maximizing every opportunity, rather than dwelling on what he’s not getting, positions him well for whatever role awaits in Cleveland’s quarterback room.

