Shedeur Sanders Took All The First Team Reps Again On Day 6

Shedeur Sanders continued building momentum in the Cleveland Browns quarterback competition, taking every first-team rep for the second time in three practices during Tuesday’s session. The workload distribution has become one of the more telling storylines of camp, and Sanders once again made the most of his opportunity, turning in his most efficient outing yet through six practices.

ESPN Cleveland’s daily tracker broke down the full results from day six of camp.

“Day six of Browns training camp is in the books. Here’s how the quarterbacks performed in team drills, 7 on 7 and 11 on 11. Shedeur Sanders took all the first team reps,” the ESPN Cleveland tracker read.

DAY 6 OF BROWNS TRAINING CAMP IS IN THE BOOKS! Here’s how the QBs performed in team drills (7v7 and 11v11). Shedeur Sanders took all the 1st team reps. pic.twitter.com/dVcrWjVrrd — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) August 4, 2026

Sanders finished the day completing 21 of 25 passes without a turnover, easily his most accurate showing of camp and another clean performance to add to a growing body of work. Watson, working with a lighter rep count against a mix of personnel, went 5 of 11 without a touchdown or interception. Dillon Gabriel threw his second interception of camp on a rough 4 of 7 outing, while Taylen Green did not attempt a pass.

Sanders continuing to receive extended runs with the first-team offense multiple times through the opening week speaks to how seriously Todd Monken appears to be evaluating him as a genuine option for the starting job.

Watson’s limited opportunity on this particular day makes it difficult to draw conclusions about his own progress, especially coming off a clean, turnover-free showing just one practice earlier. Still, the overall pattern through six sessions continues to favor Sanders both in production and in the amount of trust he appears to be earning through repeated first-team opportunities.

With training camp still not yet at its halfway point, Cleveland’s coaching staff continues gathering data across a wide range of situations before making any final call. Tuesday’s results only add to a growing case for Sanders, but with Watson still working his way back to full first-team opportunities after a lighter day, this competition remains far from a settled matter heading into the next stretch of practices.

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