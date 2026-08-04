Browns Get Positive Injury Update On KC Concepcion

One of the risks of a demanding NFL training camp, such as the one Todd Monken is running with the Cleveland Browns, is that it could put the players at a greater risk of injury. Sometimes, the need to instill discipline and toughness could backfire in a serious way.

The Browns dealt with a potential scare on Monday, when standout rookie wide receiver KC Concepcion looked to have injured his shoulder after catching a slant pass from quarterback Deshaun Watson. After hitting the ground, Concepcion immediately reached for his right shoulder and was still holding it as he walked off the field with some of the training staff.

Fortunately, the Browns got a positive injury update on Concepcion, who was back on the field Tuesday.

“Day 6 of Browns training camp. KC Concepcion is participating in stretches after yesterday’s injury scare,” Daniel Oyefusi posted.

Day 6 of Browns training camp. KC Concepcion is participating in stretches after yesterday’s injury scare. pic.twitter.com/BZkgdVfwlr — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) August 4, 2026

Concepcion, who was a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, has carried over his impressive performances from minicamps and OTAs into the first week of training camp. It has even been said that he is the most improved player on the team from those spring workouts.

At 6-foot, 190 pounds, Concecpcion did not miss a game due to injury in his final three college seasons. He played through a minor foot injury at NC State and a minor hamstring strain at Texas A&M. It was reported that he was only taking part in individual drills on Tuesday.

Since arriving to the Browns as the No. 24 overall pick, he has teamed with fellow rookie wide receiver Denzel Boston, a second-round pick at No. 39 overall, to bring a dynamic new element to the Browns’ passing game. Boston, who is 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, missed just two games with a leg injury during his four seasons at the University of Wisconsin.

The Browns dealt with another injury on Monday, as veteran cornerback Myles Bryant left practice early with an undisclosed issue and was sidelined on Tuesday. That could be why Cleveland signed cornerback Tyler Hall earlier in the day.

Hopefully, Concepcion will be back to a full practice in the days ahead so he can keep building toward what has the potential to be a very successful rookie season.

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Todd Monken Gives Big Compliment To Young Browns Defender