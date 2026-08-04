Browns Made 2 Roster Moves On Tuesday

During NFL training camp, there is constant roster manipulation as teams discover positions they need to address and learn that a player may not be able to contribute as they might have hoped. Minor injuries also play a role, as teams try to keep a full complement of 90 players until the first round of cuts begins.

The Cleveland Browns are in the process of doing just that. The team may be reacting to an injury suffered by one of their players on Monday and the potential return of another.

The Browns made two roster moves on Tuesday, signing cornerback Tyler Hall and waiving offensive lineman Jack Conley in a corresponding move.

“We’ve signed CB Tyler Hall and waived T Jack Conley,” the Browns posted.

We've signed CB Tyler Hall and waived T Jack Conley — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 4, 2026

Hall may be being brought in to maintain Cleveland’s depth in the secondary after cornerback Myles Bryant left practice with an undisclosed injury on Monday. There has been no update on Bryant’s status, but the addition of Hall may be an indication that Bryant will be sidelined for a bit.

Or, it could simply be a way to improve a position that was already thought to be lacking depth behind starters Denzel Ward, Tyson Campbell and Myles Harden. Hall played one game for the Seattle Seahawks last season after spending time on their practice squad the past two years. The 27-year-old has played for the Atlanta Falcons and Las Vegas Raiders, and in 32 NFL games, he has 46 combined tackles (32 solo) and four passes defended.

Conley was signed to the Browns’ practice squad late last season after spending the early part of his rookie year with the New England Patriots and Detroit Lions. The 25-year-old was getting some work with Cleveland at right guard, and his release may be an indication that potential starter Teven Jenkins is about to return to practice from an undisclosed injury.

The Browns also made two roster moves on Monday, signing defensive tackle Travis Bell and waiving running back T.J. Harden, so these kinds of transactions are just a regular part of the business of training camp.

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