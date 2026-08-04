Insider Reveals Why Browns Still Expect Elite Defense

It’s difficult to comprehend how an NFL defense can maintain its high level of play after trading away its best player, who is widely recognized as one of the league’s best overall. But after parting with record-breaking pass rusher Myles Garrett, the Cleveland Browns are counting on that to be the case.

It certainly helps that the Browns received a top young edge rusher, Jared Verse, as part of the deal that sent Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams. Cleveland also has almost everyone else back from a unit that ranked fourth in the NFL in total defense last season.

Insider Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN recently revealed why the Browns still expect to have an elite defense, with a couple of other newcomers both on the field and as part of the coaching staff helping the cause.

“Yes, the big story of the offseason was the Browns trading Myles Garrett to the Rams. But this is a group that still thinks it’s going to be one of the best defenses in the NFL. You get Jared Verse back to lead that defensive front. You’ve got the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year in Carson Schwesinger. One of the best secondaries in the NFL with Denzel Ward, who just got paid, Grant Delpit, who just got paid, and definitely keep an eye out on second-round pick Emmanuel McNeil-Warren. [Keep an eye out for] new defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg, rookie safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren. They think they’re still gonna be really, really good despite losing Myles Garrett,” Oyefusi said.

"The Browns still think they're gonna be one of the best defenses in the NFL.. Jared Verse is leading the defensive front and they're gonna be flying to the football"@DanielOyefusi #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/G5ePLbdyMj — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 3, 2026

After the Browns traded Garrett in early June, there were rumors that they would continue to move off other veterans by also trading Ward and Delpit. Instead, Cleveland gave them lucrative extensions to keep its talented secondary intact.

In fact, Ward’s two-year, $62.5 million deal allowed him to regain his status as the highest-paid cornerback in the game. Delpit, a veteran safety who could have become a free agent after this season, received a three-year, $48 million contract.

With Verse joining a defensive line that returns Mason Graham, Alex Wright and Maliek Collins, and Schwesinger leading a linebacker group that added free agent Quincy Williams, the Browns have Pro Bowl talent at all three levels of the defense. Under first-time coordinator Rutenberg, who is taking over for Jim Schwartz, McNeil-Warren could have an impact as a rookie in the three-safety alignment the Browns will utilize at times.

Granted, replacing Garrett’s record-breaking 23.0 sacks from last season will be difficult, but Verse could be in line for a breakout season in his place. The 25-year-old has already shown impressive leadership skills and the ability to dominate in practice.

The Browns will need this defense to remain among the league’s best as their offense will likely be a work in progress with an unsettled quarterback situation and a rebuilt line.

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