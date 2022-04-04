Should The Browns Have Interest In Joe Schobert?

Free agency has been ongoing for three weeks, and the Cleveland Browns are still evaluating their options.

One of those potential options is linebacker Joe Schobert.

The 28-year-old started his career in Cleveland.

He played four seasons with the team before spending 2020 in Jacksonville and 2021 in Pittsburgh.

#WednesdayWrapup: Joe Schobert

In Sunday night's loss to the Chiefs, @JoeTheScho saw action on defense where he had one solo tackle, one assisted tackle, and one TFL. He saw additional snaps on special teams. #NFLBadgers x #HereWeGo (📸 via Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers) pic.twitter.com/oyLgVPienK — NFL Badgers (@NFLBadgers) January 19, 2022

Schobert was the Browns’ fourth-round pick with the No. 99 overall selection in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Should Andrew Berry re-sign Schobert and bring him back for a second tour of duty in Cleveland?

The answer is no, and here is why.

1. Browns Have LB Depth

One of the few positions on the roster with depth is the linebacker position.

The Browns re-signed Anthony Walker to a one-year deal.

Anthony Walker Jr. agrees to re-sign with #Browns for one year, $5 million. Updated with comment from coach Kevin Stefanski https://t.co/toHTatLZzl — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) March 16, 2022

They also have Jacob Phillips, Tony Fields II, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Sione Takitaki, and Willie Harvey on the roster.

Had the team not recently re-signed Walker then there would be a stronger argument for signing Schobert.

2. Other Roster Needs Must Take Priority

There are several but most notably is the defensive end.

Jadeveon Clowney is still a free agent that the Browns are reportedly trying to re-sign.

The #Browns are "pushing" to re-sign Jadeveon Clowney, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Cleveland had an offer on the table at one point, somewhere in the area of $12M per season for two years (reportedly). Currently unknown whether the Browns have changed their offer. — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) April 3, 2022

This is a more pressing need and available dollars should be directed to either Clowney or another defensive end of similar caliber.

Another position area of concern is safety.

Grant Delpit and Richard LeCounte are the strong safeties on the roster, and John Johnson III and Nate Meadors are the free safeties.

The Browns chose not to re-sign versatile defensive player M.J. Stewart who could play cornerback or safety; Stewart is now with the Houston Texans.

Conclusion

Schobert still has a lot of football left in the tank.

He started in 15 games in 2021, and he had 70 solo tackles, 2 tackles for a loss, and 1 quarterback hit.

Schobert will get signed by a team, but it should not be the Browns.