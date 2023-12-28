Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

Special Guest Helped Browns WR Amari Cooper Celebrate Recent Honor

Special Guest Helped Browns WR Amari Cooper Celebrate Recent Honor

By

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns won more than just one game vs. the Houston Texans.

Star wide receiver Amari Cooper didn’t just set the franchise record for the most receiving yards in a single game, but he was also named the Week 16 NVP by Nickelodeon.

That’s why, truth to form, and in full compliance with the tradition, he had to either be slimed or slime a teammate, and he obviously chose the latter.

As shared by the Browns on Twitter, Cooper decided to slime his new quarterback, Joe Flacco, who was obviously also a big factor in his breakout game.

Flacco and Cooper have developed a seamless chemistry on the field as if they had been playing together for years.

He’s only been there for a few weeks, yet they’ve already become one of the deadliest combinations in the National Football League.

Of course, Flacco isn’t exactly mobile, and some of the time, he’s not pretty to watch, but he’s made some huge throws since he arrived in Cleveland, with Cooper making him look good with his circus-freak athleticism and elite route-running skills.

Now, the Browns are on the verge of securing a spot in the playoffs, and while there are other teams that could and should be favored to come out of the AFC, anything can happen in a win-or-go-home situation, and Flacco is one of the all-time greats when it comes to winning playoff games on the road.

Just ask Peyton Manning and Tom Brady if you don’t want to take our word for it.

Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

