Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Status Of Browns WR ‘Up In The Air’ For Jets Game On Thursday

Status Of Browns WR ‘Up In The Air’ For Jets Game On Thursday

By

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

 

It seems like every time the Cleveland Browns win a game, they lose a key member of the team.

So, following his franchise-record-setting game vs. the Houston Texans, it’s only natural to see that Amari Cooper is at risk of missing Thursday night’s matchup with the New York Jets.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero on Twitter, the Browns star is currently dealing with a heel injury.

He’s hopeful to play vs. the Jets, but his status is still up in the air, especially considering they’re on a short week right now.

This has been the story for the Browns all season long.

From losing Nick Chubb to Deshaun Watson, the team hasn’t been able to catch a break, health-wise.

Even so, they still have a chance to punch their tickets to the postseason with a win over Robert Saleh’s team, which is pretty amazing if you consider everything this team has been through from the start of the season.

Should he be able to suit up, we should expect another heavy workload for Cooper, who’s developed a strong rapport with Joe Flacco over the past month, especially in deep throws.

Needless to say, cornerback Sauce Gardner and the Jets’ stout defense aren’t likely to allow him to go off for 250-plus yards as he did on Sunday vs. Houston, but he’s still expected to be the focal point of the passing game if he’s able to play.

If not, it’ll be the next man up, just like it’s been all season.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 24: Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Houston Texans during the first quarter at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

Week 17 Game Prediction: Browns vs. Jets

4 hours ago

Joe Flacco (8)

Insider Details Playoff-Clinching Scenario For Browns

22 hours ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 24: Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns catches a pass against the Houston Texans during the third quarter at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

PFF Notes How Amari Cooper's Performance Was Record-Breaking

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Still Holds Bragging Rights Against The Ravens

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Craig Carton Makes A Bold Statement About Browns QB Joe Flacco

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns punter Matt Haack

Browns Sign Special Teams Player Ahead of Jets Game

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns players

Browns Still Have Chance To Clinch No. 1 Seed In The AFC

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback P.J. Walker

Browns Make Unexpected Decision After QB Injury

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Stats Show Browns WR Amari Cooper Is On Impressive Streak Since Week 10

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns kicker Riley Patterson

Browns Add A New Kicker After Dustin Hopkins Injury

2 days ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 24: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #6 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates an interception with his teammates during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

Analyst Says 1 Browns Player's Impact Is 'Amazing'

3 days ago

TV personality Rich Eisen attends DirecTV Super Saturday Night Co-hosted by Mark Cuban's AXS TV at Pier 70 on February 6, 2016 in San Francisco, California.

Rich Eisen Sends A Big Message About The Browns

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns defenders

Browns Playoff Chances Got a Major Boost After Texans Win

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper Breaks 1 Notable Browns Record Against The Texans

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and wide receiver Amari Cooper

Studs And Duds From The Browns Week 16 Victory Over The Texans

4 days ago

Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Reporter Shares Major Update On Browns QB Deshaun Watson

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II

Greg Newsome II Shares Appreciation For Deshaun Watson’s Holiday Event

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson

Kevin Stefanski Breaks Down How Browns Defense Remains 'Efficient'

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

Browns TE David Njoku Downplays Newest Home Accident

4 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns Bernie Kosar

Bernie Kosar Recalls Memorable Browns Game Before Texans Duel

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Shares Update On Shoulder Injury

4 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 10: James Hudson III #66 of the Cleveland Browns takes the field prior to the game against the Houston Texans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Week 16 Game Predictions: Browns at Texans

5 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 10: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Opens Up About Recent DPOY Support

5 days ago

browns helmets

Browns Worked Out 5 Players On Friday

5 days ago

Week 17 Game Prediction: Browns vs. Jets

No more pages to load