Status Of Browns WR ‘Up In The Air’ For Jets Game On Thursday

It seems like every time the Cleveland Browns win a game, they lose a key member of the team.

So, following his franchise-record-setting game vs. the Houston Texans, it’s only natural to see that Amari Cooper is at risk of missing Thursday night’s matchup with the New York Jets.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero on Twitter, the Browns star is currently dealing with a heel injury.

#Browns WR Amari Cooper (heel) is hopeful he can play tonight against the #Jets, but his status remains up in the air, per sources. The short week is tough. Cooper knows his body well. They’ll get a better sense closer to kickoff. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 28, 2023

He’s hopeful to play vs. the Jets, but his status is still up in the air, especially considering they’re on a short week right now.

This has been the story for the Browns all season long.

From losing Nick Chubb to Deshaun Watson, the team hasn’t been able to catch a break, health-wise.

Even so, they still have a chance to punch their tickets to the postseason with a win over Robert Saleh’s team, which is pretty amazing if you consider everything this team has been through from the start of the season.

Should he be able to suit up, we should expect another heavy workload for Cooper, who’s developed a strong rapport with Joe Flacco over the past month, especially in deep throws.

Needless to say, cornerback Sauce Gardner and the Jets’ stout defense aren’t likely to allow him to go off for 250-plus yards as he did on Sunday vs. Houston, but he’s still expected to be the focal point of the passing game if he’s able to play.

If not, it’ll be the next man up, just like it’s been all season.