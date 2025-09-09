Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, September 9, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Stat Reveals Concerning Issue With Browns WRs

Stat Reveals Concerning Issue With Browns WRs

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Stat Reveals Concerning Issue With Browns WRs
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ offense looked better than anticipated in the season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.

However, it could’ve been even better.

According to a concerning stat shared by NFL analyst Warren Sharp, the Browns had the third-highest rate of incompletions (35.7 percent) due to a receiver’s error.

This isn’t much of a surprise, all things considered.

Other than Jerry Jeudy, the Browns didn’t have any established players at wide receiver entering this season.

Also, two of Joe Flacco’s throws bounced off a receiver’s hands and became interceptions.

Yet, there were plenty of things to like about the Browns in the narrow loss.

Despite these errors, they could’ve won the game if it weren’t for key misses by kicker Andre Szmyt.

On top of that, the defense was as stout and dominant as anticipated.

On the downside, the running game was inefficient, but things should look much better in that regard once rookie Quinshon Judkins takes the field, and that could happen as early as Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens.

However, the receivers need to be much better going forward.

With the salary cap space the Browns freed up by restructuring cornerback Denzel Ward’s contract, they should be digging deep all over the NFL to find a potential trade candidate at wide receiver if they don’t get their act together.

NEXT:  Analyst Predicts When Browns' First Win Will Be
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation