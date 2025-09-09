Stat Reveals Concerning Issue With Browns WRs

The Cleveland Browns’ offense looked better than anticipated in the season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.

However, it could’ve been even better.

According to a concerning stat shared by NFL analyst Warren Sharp, the Browns had the third-highest rate of incompletions (35.7 percent) due to a receiver’s error.

highest rate of incompletions due to receiver error: 37.5% – Matthew Stafford

36.4% – Jayden Daniels

35.7% – Joe Flacco

33.3% – Tua Tagovailoa

30.8% – Dak Prescott

30.0% – Geno Smith

28.6% – Sam Darnold

28.6% – J.J. McCarthy

26.7% – Michael Penix Jr.

25.0% – Aaron Rodgers

25.0%… — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) September 9, 2025

This isn’t much of a surprise, all things considered.

Other than Jerry Jeudy, the Browns didn’t have any established players at wide receiver entering this season.

Also, two of Joe Flacco’s throws bounced off a receiver’s hands and became interceptions.

Yet, there were plenty of things to like about the Browns in the narrow loss.

Despite these errors, they could’ve won the game if it weren’t for key misses by kicker Andre Szmyt.

On top of that, the defense was as stout and dominant as anticipated.

On the downside, the running game was inefficient, but things should look much better in that regard once rookie Quinshon Judkins takes the field, and that could happen as early as Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens.

However, the receivers need to be much better going forward.

With the salary cap space the Browns freed up by restructuring cornerback Denzel Ward’s contract, they should be digging deep all over the NFL to find a potential trade candidate at wide receiver if they don’t get their act together.

