Stats Show Browns WR Amari Cooper Is On Impressive Streak Since Week 10

Cleveland Browns receiver Amari Cooper is playing some pretty darn good football right now.

In fact, one could argue he’s been the league’s most effective receiver in recent weeks.

Sound ridiculous?

It shouldn’t.

Per a recent post from PFF CLE Browns on Twitter, Cooper leads the league in receiving yards since Week 10 with 633.

Amari Cooper: 633 receiving yards since week 10 1st in the NFL 👑 pic.twitter.com/6Ga9eNiCFW — PFF CLE Browns (@PFF_Browns) December 26, 2023

That stat is impressive on its own.

It’s even more remarkable when you consider the Browns are now on their fourth starting quarterback of the season in Joe Flacco.

Granted, Flacco is playing above initial expectations and has targeted Cooper often, but the receiver has done a tremendous job of getting himself open along with making difficult catches in traffic or along the sidelines.

The seemingly instant chemistry Cooper has with Flacco has done wonders for Cleveland’s offense.

Flacco’s targeted Amari at least 14 times in two of the last three weeks.

Opposing defenses can bank on the ball coming Cooper’s way often.

Stopping it, though, is the issue.

As playoff conversations heat up, the rapport between Cooper and Flacco could be a difference-maker in a postseason matchup.

Playoff games can be won or lost in just a couple of tough plays.

Right now, Cooper is making those tough plays.

This run from Cooper will help open opportunities for others, too.

Cleveland tight end David Njoku will get more looks as secondary’s shade Cooper’s way.

The Browns’ running game, though it struggled in Houston, will ideally also benefit from a prolific passing attack.

There’s work to be done with Cleveland still jostling for playoff position.

For now, keep feeding the hot hands of Cooper.