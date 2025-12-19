Stats Show How Carson Schwesinger Is Already Among NFL’s Best

The Cleveland Browns might be in a tough spot right now, but their future could be very bright if some of their rookie stars continue to grow. They have multiple promising players in their first years, but few are as remarkable as Carson Schwesinger, the 22-year-old linebacker who has been proving a lot all season long.

Among all NFL linebackers through Week 15, Schwesinger is now fifth in run stops, tied for fifth in interceptions, tied for seventh in pressures, and sixth in tackles.

This is all in his first year amid injuries and expectations around him that are only growing.

#Browns Carson Schwesinger among all NFL LBs through week 15 (per PFF) -5th in run stops (49)

-T-5th in ints (2)

-T-7th in pressures (16)

-6th in tackles (90) He’s not just the clear cut DROY favorite, he’s a top 10 LB in the NFL

pic.twitter.com/Yz9ium3Qdv — Mac🦬 (@tha_buffalo) December 18, 2025

There is no doubt that Schwesinger is the frontrunner for Defensive Rookie of the Year, and if he keeps it up with this sort of output, he’ll most likely win that prize. During 14 games, he has produced 133 tackles, including 1.5 sacks, three pass breakups, and two interceptions.

During Sunday’s loss to the Chicago Bears, Schwesinger had 14 tackles, including four solos, leading all of his team.

Unfortunately, Schwesinger is currently dealing with an ankle injury and has been battling with it for the last few weeks. But he has pushed through that problem, and it’s expected that he will be in the lineup on Sunday as the Browns take on the Buffalo Bills.

Many Browns fans were intrigued by Schwesinger when he was picked in the second round of the draft, but they are now blown away by him, and they truly believe that he will continue his rise through the ranks within the Browns’ roster.

Defensive Rookie of the Year might just be the first of many accolades and honors coming his way.

