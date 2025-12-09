Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, December 9, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Carson Schwesinger Is Breaking Records This Season

Carson Schwesinger Is Breaking Records This Season

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Carson Schwesinger Is Breaking Records This Season
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns found a special rookie in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Carson Schwesinger has been even better than advertised, and he’s just getting started.

The rookie out of UCLA has looked like a superstar in the making in his first season in the league. In fact, he’s already made franchise history.

His 111 tackles are the most by any Browns rookie since 1999.

“Already one of the best rookie defensive seasons in franchise history and we still have 4 games left,” the Browns posted on X.

The fact that he still has four more games to keep adding to his tally makes this record all the more impressive. He doesn’t look like the average rookie.

Most of the talk about the Browns’ defensive rookies revolved around Mason Graham, and rightfully so. Not many teams would take a defensive tackle as high as No. 5, but he was talented enough to be worth the gamble. Fast forward to today, and he’s also been spectacular, just not as spectacular as his fellow rookie.

Schwesinger looks like the type of defensive anchor and defensive quarterback who can lead a defense for the next decade-plus, barring injury. He’s an old-school, hard-hitting linebacker with a great nose for the ball, and he excels in coverage as much as he dominates against the run.

Also, his work ethic and instincts make him stand out from the rest of the pack and look like a veteran among rookies.

That’s why it’s not much of a surprise to hear that he’s the odds-on favorite to win Defensive Rookie of the Year.

NEXT:  Browns Warned Against A Risky Coaching Move
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 07: Quinshon Judkins #10 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to a game against the Tennessee Titans at Huntington Bank Field on December 07, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Quinshon Judkins Is Leading NFL In Impressive Rookie Stat
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 07: Dan Orlovsky speaks on SiriusXM at Super Bowl LVIII on February 07, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Dan Orlovsky Sees Something New In Shedeur Sanders
CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 07: Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns#2 and Blake Whiteheart #86 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate a touchdown from Sanders during the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Field on December 07, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Shedeur Sanders Given Notable Grade For Week 14 Outing
CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 07: Harold Fannin Jr. #44 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after catcheinga pass in front of Xavier Woods #25 of the Tennessee Titans for a touchdown during the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Field on December 07, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Browns Rookie Earns Praise For Breakout Week 14 Performance
CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 19: Ronnie Hickman Jr. #33 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates an interception against the Miami Dolphins during the fourth quarter of the game at Huntington Bank Field on October 19, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio.
2 Browns Rookies Nominated For Notable NFL Award
CLEVELAND, OHIO - JANUARY 03: Fans enter FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Browns Warned Against A Risky Coaching Move
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation