Carson Schwesinger Is Breaking Records This Season

The Cleveland Browns found a special rookie in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Carson Schwesinger has been even better than advertised, and he’s just getting started.

The rookie out of UCLA has looked like a superstar in the making in his first season in the league. In fact, he’s already made franchise history.

His 111 tackles are the most by any Browns rookie since 1999.

“Already one of the best rookie defensive seasons in franchise history and we still have 4 games left,” the Browns posted on X.

The fact that he still has four more games to keep adding to his tally makes this record all the more impressive. He doesn’t look like the average rookie.

Most of the talk about the Browns’ defensive rookies revolved around Mason Graham, and rightfully so. Not many teams would take a defensive tackle as high as No. 5, but he was talented enough to be worth the gamble. Fast forward to today, and he’s also been spectacular, just not as spectacular as his fellow rookie.

Schwesinger looks like the type of defensive anchor and defensive quarterback who can lead a defense for the next decade-plus, barring injury. He’s an old-school, hard-hitting linebacker with a great nose for the ball, and he excels in coverage as much as he dominates against the run.

Also, his work ethic and instincts make him stand out from the rest of the pack and look like a veteran among rookies.

That’s why it’s not much of a surprise to hear that he’s the odds-on favorite to win Defensive Rookie of the Year.

NEXT:

Browns Warned Against A Risky Coaching Move