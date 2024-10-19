Stats Show Nick Chubb’s Impact On Browns In His Career

The Cleveland Browns may be sitting at 1-5 going into their Week 7 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, but they’re getting a massive boost to the offense as Nick Chubb is set to make his return to the field.

Chubb has been rehabbing from a devastating knee injury he suffered last season, but the star running back is ready to make his 2024 NFL season debut.

Cleveland’s offense has been stuck in mud so far this year, so getting Chubb back could be the shot in the arm the team needs to get back on track.

While head coach Kevin Stefanski acknowledged he’s unsure of Chubb’s workload, his presence on the field should be enough to motivate the rest of the offense.

Even if Chubb isn’t the player he used to be, he can still be a productive piece for a run game that’s left much to be desired.

Chubb’s career with the Browns prior to his injury was beyond impressive and they showed a graphic outlining how impactful he’s been for them over the years via the team’s official X account.

“3rd in Browns career rush TDs (48), 4 consecutive 1,000-yd seasons (2019-2022), 1,525 rush yards in 2022 (career high), 4 consecutive Pro Bowls (2019-2022).”

Chubb built a reputation as one of the best pure runners in the league as he was a true homerun threat every time he touched the football.

It remains to be seen what kind of burst and explosiveness Chubb has left in him given the nature of his injury, but fans won’t care because they’ll be happy just to see him playing again.

NEXT:

Former GM Believes Browns Could Trade 1 Player To Lions