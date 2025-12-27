Steelers Coach Says Facing Browns Rookie Will Be A ‘Challenge’

The Pittsburgh Steelers would love to pull off a win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, but there will be challenges standing in their way. Even though the Browns have one of the worst records in the NFL, they could still be a serious threat.

The team is well aware of that, and they know that some Cleveland players are more difficult than others.

While speaking to the press, Pittsburgh’s defensive coordinator Teryl Austin talked about tight end Harold Fannin Jr. and listed the reasons why he could make life miserable for the Steelers.

“The challenge is he has basically become their go-to option. He can do a lot of things,” Austin said of Fannin. “He’s really good after the catch. He’s a strong runner. He can get into pockets in the zones. He’s a hard matchup for linebackers and safeties. So, he does a lot of really good things. I think he and the quarterbacks – the young quarterbacks in [Dillon] Gabriel and now Shedeur [Sanders] – but those youngsters a lot of times, you work together a lot, so you develop a rapport, and I think you can see that.”

Austin noted that Fannin is building a strong relationship with quarterback Shedeur Sanders, and that is undeniably true. During their time together, Fannin and Sanders have been good for 304 yards and three touchdowns.

If Sanders and Fannin are once again on the same page during Sunday’s game, it could get in the way of Pittsburgh’s plans.

For the season, Fannin has racked up 70 receptions on 105 attempts. He is hoping to improve those numbers against Pittsburgh, and it sounds like the Steelers are trying to prepare for him and everything he brings to the game.

NEXT:

Rumored Browns QB Prospect Has Big Concern