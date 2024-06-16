Steelers DT Expresses Interest In Joining Browns

For years, AFC North rivals like Pittsburgh and Baltimore have been viewed as stable organizations that have kept their players – especially on the defensive side – under contract and built continuity for their units.

Cleveland is starting to replicate those processes to be seen as a strong organization that can rival their AFC North foes.

The Browns’ success on that front is apparent with the latest news out of Pittsburgh.

Long-time Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward expressed interest in joining the Browns organization should Pittsburgh not extend his current contract beyond this season.

The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly wrote that one destination for Heyward is Cleveland as the defensive tackle has a connection to the city.

“I still have family in Cleveland … my wife is from Cleveland,” Kaboly’s report noted.

Heyward admitted that he and his wife have openly discussed playing in a new city as the Steelers seem reluctant to sign a new deal with the veteran defender.

“I have talked to my wife, and we know the reality, and we have had those talks, and she said it could be fun to play somewhere else,” Heyward said.

This season will be the 14th year Heyward has played for the Steelers since the team drafted him with their top pick in 2011.

The 6-foot-5 defensive tackle is coming off a season where he played only 11 games due to injury.

Cleveland last week announced the extensions of head coach Kevin Stefanski and GM Andrew Berry, the first time since the team’s rebirth in 1999 that their coach and GM earned extensions to their original contracts.

