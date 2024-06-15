Analyst Believes Amari Cooper Will Receive Significant Pay Increase

This offseason, wide receivers made history by signing some of the largest contracts a non-quarterback athlete has secured in the NFL.

Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson set the record with his four-year, $140 million contract that includes $100 million in guaranteed compensation.

Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper paid attention.

Cleveland’s top receiver skipped mandatory minicamp this week, holding out for a contract extension heading into the 2024 season.

NFL analyst Jordan Schultz believes the Browns will pay him his worth.

Schultz shared a video clip on Twitter of his appearance on “The Herd” program, suggesting the Browns will provide Cooper with a pay raise before playing the 2024 regular season.

“He will ultimately get paid,” Schultz said.

In an offseason that’s seen several marquee WRs get 💰💰, it’s time for the #Browns to do the same for Pro Bowler Amari Cooper — via @TheHerd. pic.twitter.com/rTB8I9NZTB — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) June 14, 2024

Schultz noted that Cooper is coming off one of his best seasons as a professional athlete after catching 72 passes for 1,250 yards last year.

The analyst shared a conversation he had with a member of the Browns organization, relaying that the unidentified individual said Cooper “is what we want the Cleveland Browns to be about.”

Schultz said that he believes the Browns will pay at least $25 million annually for multiple years to secure Cooper’s services for this season.

The analyst further said that in light of recent signings, Cooper is “significantly underpaid” under his current contract.

Cooper signed his contract with the Dallas Cowboys, accepting a five-year, $100 million deal that made him one of the top non-quarterback athletes in terms of pay.

Cleveland starts their training camp at The Greenbrier in mid-July, and a deal would likely be in place before then Schultz suggested.

