The Browns Are Visiting With A Top DT Prospect Today

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns continue to explore all their options on both sides of the field ahead of the upcoming NFL Draft.

According to More For You Cleveland, they’ll host Florida star DT Gervon Dexter for a top 30 visit on Friday afternoon.

Dexter is a 6-foot-6, 310-pound specimen that’s gotten some impressive reviews over the past couple of weeks, and he’s already met with the Dallas Cowboys.

Notably, the Browns had already expressed an interest in the Florida standout.

In fact, this will be the third time they get together, as they already interviewed him a couple of weeks ago after getting to know him a little better at the NFL Scouting Combine.

That was where he made a name for himself around NFL circles, wowing those in attendance with a 31-inch vertical jump and a 4.88 time in the 40-yard dash.

A dominant interior DT, Dexter logged 55 tackles, a pass defended, one pick, and a couple of sacks for the Gators last season, and he could be a perfect fit for Jim Schwartz’s revamped defense.

The Browns have already made the interior of their defensive line a point of emphasis by adding Dalvin Thompson, Maurice Hurts, and Trysten Hill, but it wouldn’t be crazy to think they could add even more depth with a talented athletic freak like Dexter.

Dexter is expected to fall to the third round, so the Browns will have plenty of chances to land him, and it’s become more than evident that they’re quite interested in him at this point.

About Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

