The Browns Can No Longer Consider A Familiar Option At Center

Center JC Tretter #64 and offensive tackle Jedrick Wills #71 celebrate with running back D'Ernest Johnson #30 of the Cleveland Browns after Johnson rushed for a first down late in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

After JC Tretter announced his retirement, Cleveland Browns fans will have to end their hopes of him making a return.

The NFL Players Association president announced his decision via Twitter.

Tretter penned, “Today is August 25th, 2022, 8:30 am, and I have decided to fulfill the second part of my letter, to stop playing when I wanted to – on my own terms.”

He also said, “I am proud of what I’ve accomplished and how far I’ve come from that night when I made the pledge to myself.”

The Cornell alumnus thanked his parents, his sister, and his wife for their love and support over the years.

But while he will be stepping away from the field, he will still continue to push for progress via the NFLPA.

Browns fans hoped that Tretter would return for the 2022 season following the injury to Nick Harris.

Yet as time passed and no move was made, the writing on the wall was clear.

Based on the team’s depth chart, Ethan Pocic will likely take over for the year.

Michael Dunn, Hjalte Froholdt, and Brock Hoffman may also see action at center.

 

A Glance At Tretter’s Stint With The Browns

After playing for the Green Bay Packers, Tretter joined the Browns during the 2017 offseason when he signed a three-year, $16.75 million deal.

Two years later, he received a three-year, $32.5 million deal.

However, he was released in March of this year, making his return more unlikely.

Tretter’s defining moment with the Browns came in 2020 when he helped the franchise end their playoff drought, which dated back to 2002.

He played nine seasons in the NFL after being selected in round four of the 2013 draft.

