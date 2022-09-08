The Browns Must End A Pitiful Week 1 Streak

The Cleveland Browns will open the 2022 NFL season against the Carolina Panthers.

Former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield will be Carolina’s starter, two months after his trade was finalized.

Meanwhile, the Browns will have Jacoby Brissett as their starter because of Deshaun Watson‘s 11-game suspension for violating the league’s conduct policy.

Backing him up are Joshua Dobbs and Kellen Mond.

The team’s loyal fans hope they can start the season on a high note.

After all, it’s about time they win their season opener.

Longest losing streak on Week 1 games. The #Browns have lapped the field with 17 in a row. pic.twitter.com/EaxRHC37Nk — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 8, 2022

NFL insider Dov Kleiman shared a screenshot of the longest winless streaks in Week 1 games.

The Browns are the runaway leaders of this unwanted statistic with 17 consecutive opening games without a victory.

Worst yet, the streak will remain active if they lose to the Panthers.

The Philadelphia Eagles and the then-Washington Redskins are tied in second with nine consecutive Week 1 defeats each.

The Eagles had their futile run from 1968 to 1976, while the Redskins went winless in Week 1 from 1959 to 1967.

Cleveland last won a Week 1 game in 2004 when they dominated the Baltimore Ravens, 20-3, at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

A Breakdown Of The Browns Week 1 Losing Streak

It’s more of a winless streak because the Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers played to a 21-21 tie to open the 2018 season.

Still, it can be considered a loss because Cleveland did not have more points on the board.

During their 17-game streak, the Browns have lost 11 games at home and six on the road.

The Week 1 road games they’ve dropped were against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2010, the Steelers in 2014, and the New York Jets in 2015.

They also lost to the Philadelphia Eagles to open 2016, the Baltimore Ravens in 2020, and the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021.