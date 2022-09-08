Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / The Browns Must End A Pitiful Week 1 Streak

The Browns Must End A Pitiful Week 1 Streak

By

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns will open the 2022 NFL season against the Carolina Panthers.

Former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield will be Carolina’s starter, two months after his trade was finalized.

Meanwhile, the Browns will have Jacoby Brissett as their starter because of Deshaun Watson‘s 11-game suspension for violating the league’s conduct policy.

Backing him up are Joshua Dobbs and Kellen Mond.

The team’s loyal fans hope they can start the season on a high note.

After all, it’s about time they win their season opener.

NFL insider Dov Kleiman shared a screenshot of the longest winless streaks in Week 1 games.

The Browns are the runaway leaders of this unwanted statistic with 17 consecutive opening games without a victory.

Worst yet, the streak will remain active if they lose to the Panthers.

The Philadelphia Eagles and the then-Washington Redskins are tied in second with nine consecutive Week 1 defeats each.

The Eagles had their futile run from 1968 to 1976, while the Redskins went winless in Week 1 from 1959 to 1967.

Cleveland last won a Week 1 game in 2004 when they dominated the Baltimore Ravens, 20-3, at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

 

A Breakdown Of The Browns Week 1 Losing Streak

It’s more of a winless streak because the Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers played to a 21-21 tie to open the 2018 season.

Still, it can be considered a loss because Cleveland did not have more points on the board.

During their 17-game streak, the Browns have lost 11 games at home and six on the road.

The Week 1 road games they’ve dropped were against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2010, the Steelers in 2014, and the New York Jets in 2015.

They also lost to the Philadelphia Eagles to open 2016, the Baltimore Ravens in 2020, and the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

Quarterback Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos practices with his team during training camp at UCHealth Training Center on July 27, 2022 in Englewood, Colorado.
Browns Had Opportunity To Trade For Russell Wilson
Philadelphia Eagles v Cleveland Browns
Projecting The Browns Win Total For The 2022 Season
A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Browns Nation News And Notes (9/8/22)

About Lawrence Fernandez

Lawrence Andrew Fernandez is a sports journalist from the Philippines. A journalism graduate, he chose sports writing to stay close to the action. Aside from the NFL, he also follows the NBA and MLB. He also delves into mobile games during his free time.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Browns Had Opportunity To Trade For Russell Wilson

No more pages to load