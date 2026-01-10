The Browns’ QB Situation Looks Even Worse By This Metric

The Cleveland Browns have a lot of work to do in the offseason, and they will surely add new talent to the roster. However, they also need to improve the players they currently have, including their group of quarterbacks.

Not only are there still many questions about who will be the starting QB next season, but there are concerns about how well they will play. That’s because when it comes to one crucial metric, Cleveland’s recent quarterbacks have all been dreadful. On social media, Ian Hartitz pointed out that Dillon Gabriel, Deshaun Watson, and Shedeur Sanders have the worst EPA per dropback over the last two seasons among 54 qualified QBs.

The fact that these three players are all ranked right next to one another paints a stark picture of just how lacking Cleveland has been when it comes to their quarterbacks.

“Worst EPA per dropback over the last two seasons among 54 qualified quarterbacks,” Hartitz posted on X.

Gabriel has a -0.20, Watson a -0.25, and Sanders a -0.25.

The EPA per dropback stat is a good way to gauge a quarterback’s efficiency, and it shows how much impact they can have on a single play.

In the grand scheme of things, the impact coming from Gabriel, Watson, and Sanders is minimal at best. That doesn’t mean that things won’t change, however. For example, Sanders showed real progress during his rookie campaign, and he could build upon that, especially if he spends the whole offseason with a new coach and a definitive place as the starting QB next year.

But it is stats like this that could lead to the Browns making changes in that position. They could pursue a new quarterback in the draft or attempt to woo one away from another team. This team has many bright spots on the roster, but it’s not going to get anywhere unless it has a reliable quarterback who can consistently produce during every passing play.

Whether it be with Gabriel, Watson, or Sanders, the Browns cannot have numbers like this next year if they want to succeed.

