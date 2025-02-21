Todd McShay Reveals What He’s Hearing About Browns’ Draft Plans

Analysts have suggested for months that the Cleveland Browns would address their void at the quarterback position with the team’s second-overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.

With Deshaun Watson missing the majority of the upcoming season, Cleveland looks primed to select either Miami’s Cam Ward or Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders in April to become his replacement for the Browns.

Draft analyst Todd McShay is espousing another theory, however.

During his recent “The McShay Show” Podcast, the analyst revealed what he’s heard about the Browns’ thought process and who he believes Cleveland will take with that highly-coveted pick.

“I’ve heard from multiple sources now Cleveland is, they’re not pulling the trigger on a quarterback here at two … They’re not a quarterback in this class away, if that makes sense. With that in mind, I went with (Colorado wide receiver/cornerback) Travis Hunter,” McShay said.

McShay said that a quarterback like Kirk Cousins could come to Cleveland next year as analysts believe he will be cut by the Atlanta Falcons next month.

Cousins would serve as an affordable bridge quarterback for the Browns or any franchise that signs him, McShay said.

The analyst said that other quarterbacks could be targeted by the franchise, suggesting a player like Ole Miss’s Jaxson Dart or Louisville’s Tyler Shough could become a late first-round draft prospect for Cleveland if the Browns decide to trade up for a second first-round pick.

All first-round picks receive a four-year deal with a team option for a fifth season, meaning a successful quarterback drafted in the first round could remain on a team-friendly contract for up to five seasons, the analyst added.

