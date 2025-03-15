Todd McShay Urges Browns To Make Big Move In NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns need to make sure to leave the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft with their quarterback of the future.

They stand at No. 2, so they can either get Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders.

Ward looks like the clear-cut best quarterback in this class, and as such, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Tennessee Titans take him.

However, if it seems like they’re not going to do so, Todd McShay believes the Browns ought to do whatever it takes to trade up to No. 1.

“If Tennessee’s not taking Cam Ward and you’re Andrew Berry, you better go get up to No.1. I’m not letting the Giants move up to No.1,” McShay said.

In the latest edition of his show, he argued that there was no way the Browns could allow the New York Giants to trade up to No. 1.

He stated that Andrew Berry needed to let the Titans know that they would be willing to top any offer they get from the Giants, even if that means giving up a first-round pick next season.

Needless to say, that’s a steep price to pay to trade one spot, but that explains just how big a gap there is between Ward and Sanders.

While most people agree that Ward wouldn’t have been the No. 1 pick or even the first or second quarterback taken last year, he still has some impressive athletic traits and a much higher upside than Sanders.

If the Titans want him, which they should, then the Browns will have to settle for Sanders and be at peace with it.

But if Ward is available, this team needs to figure out a way to get him.

NEXT:

Insider Reveals Why Browns Aren't Showing Interest In Joe Flacco