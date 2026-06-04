Todd Monken Makes A Surprising Admission About The Roster

When the Cleveland Browns decided to fire Kevin Stefanski, the fanbase took a collective sigh of relief. Stefanski had some bright spots during his tenure with the organization, but he was also at the helm over the past two years when they won just eight games, which is a big reason for his departure.

The response has been largely positive since Todd Monken took over, especially since he worked offensive wonders with Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. That offense has been one of the most electrifying in the league for several seasons, and if he can bring the Browns anywhere close to that, it would be seen as a massive success.

This team certainly doesn’t have a quarterback like Lamar Jackson at the ready, but they do have some impressive pieces, including some that they’ve added and built around during the offseason. Fans haven’t gotten to see them play in a game together yet, but according to Monken’s recent comments, things are looking positive.

“We have an awesome group of freakin’ players that love to compete. We’re further ahead than I would’ve ever thought, becoming the head coach of the Browns when I show up every day and all they do is show up and work,” Monken said.

"We have an awesome group of freakin' players that love to compete. We're further ahead than I would've ever thought becoming the head coach of the Browns when I show up every day and all they do is show up and work." #Browns head coach Todd Monken pic.twitter.com/DJhj5VjS2E — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) June 3, 2026

Monken’s energy and positivity are something the Browns have been looking for lately, so it’s refreshing to see a coach bring this level of passion when team activities have only just begun. Every team is optimistic before the season starts and before they play any meaningful games, but to most fans, things feel different.

The energy that Monken has brought thus far is headed in the right direction, and only time will tell if that’ll translate to tangible and meaningful success on the football field. This fanbase is looking for a playoff push, and if he’s the motivator that he appears to be, there’s certainly a chance that he’s the guy who can help turn this thing around.

The Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, and Pittsburgh Steelers aren’t going anywhere, and the Browns will always have a tough path when they’re in the division, but in this league, anything is possible with the right coach and the right timing.

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