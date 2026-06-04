Analyst Makes Bold Prediction About Jared Verse In 2026

There is no way to deny the fact that the Cleveland Browns just lost a defensive juggernaut with their trade of Myles Garrett. Garrett is a talent unlike any other, and the Browns’ defense is surely going to feel his absence. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t reasons to be excited about the team’s future.

Speaking on 92.3 The Fan, Ken Carman talked about incoming Browns player Jared Verse and predicted big things from him in 2026.

“Could I make the prediction? Could Jared Verse be the best pass-rusher in the division by the end of the year? He’s only going into Year 3. He should be good against the run. He’s obviously good against the run. He should be able to get to the quarterback. Can I predict double-digit sacks for Jared Verse? Going into Year 3, you’re going into your prime,” Carman said.

🏈Could Jared Verse be the best pass rusher in the AFC North by the end of the year? "Can I predict double digit sacks? Going into year 3 you're going into your prime."@KenCarman & @SportsBoyTony discuss⬇️ pic.twitter.com/gOXToe5O74 — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) June 3, 2026

Will Verse’s numbers rival Garrett’s, and will he have as big an impact in the new season? That seems unlikely, but Verse could instantly show the Browns’ defense is in good hands, even with Garrett gone.

During his rookie run, Verse racked up 4.5 sacks, and he improved that number to 7.5 last season. He’s obviously trending in the right direction, and there is a chance that he earns double-digit sacks in the new year. Obviously, it’ll take a gargantuan effort and a lot of luck to get close to Garrett’s history-making total, but Verse can contribute a lot.

There is a reason the Browns were reportedly insistent that Verse be part of any trade for Garrett: they truly believe in him and think he is hitting his stride right now. He is young, has already shown plenty of promise, and could get even better.

The former Defensive Rookie of the Year and two-time Pro Bowler could be someone who delivers rock-solid defense for years to come. Plus, he is coming to the team with multiple draft picks and a contract that won’t cost the Browns too much.

Becoming the best pass rusher in the division by the end of the year is a tall order, but Browns fans have every reason to believe that Verse could achieve that.

The loss of Garrett might be painful, but the Verse era in Cleveland could be an explosive and rewarding one.

NEXT:

Browns Legend Calls Out Andrew Berry Over Myles Garrett Trade