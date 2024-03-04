Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Tony Grossi Links 2 Star Defenders To The Browns

Tony Grossi Links 2 Star Defenders To The Browns

By

Kansas City Chiefs defender Chris Jones
Chris Jones (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have one of the most dominant and physically imposing defenses in the National Football League.

However, no team is perfect, and the Browns could look to get even better.

According to multiple rumors, the Browns will be keeping tabs on Miami Dolphins star DT Christian Wilkins this offseason.

Wilkins isn’t likely to get the franchise tag, and the Dolphins could have a tough time retaining him because of their salary cap limitations.

Considering that, Tony Rizzo of ESPN Clevland recently asked Browns insider Tony Grossi his thoughts on this potential signing (via ESPN Cleveland on Twitter).

Grossi admitted that he would rather Cleveland go after Chris Jones, who’s obviously the best player at his position right now.

The Kansas City Chiefs aren’t going to tag Jones, and while he wants to get back to the team, we’ve seen star players change their minds about that multiple times in the past.

Grossi knows there will only be a handful of hours to make a pitch to Jones, and the Browns signing him could be a long shot.

If Cleveland misses out on Jones, Grossi would love the team to then make a run at Wilkins, who’s arguably the second-best defensive lineman available this year.

Wilkins was teammates with Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson in college at Clemson, and they also happen to have the same agent, so Cleveland could have a bit of a recruiting edge there.

Needless to say, perhaps the Browns could put that money to better use than on their already scary defensive line.

Then again, it’s not every day that players like Jones or Wilkins become available.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Dawand Jones

John Greco Details Potential Issues Of Dawand Jones Changing His Position

2 hours ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Former NFL Doctor Has Concerning Prediction About Nick Chubb

2 hours ago

Arizona Cardinals WR Marquise Brown

Reporter Names 2 WR Options 'To Keep An Eye On' For The Browns

2 hours ago

Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry

Andrew Berry Discusses Free Agency Approach This Year

3 hours ago

Cleveland Browns defender Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

2 Browns Defenders Featured in Latest PFF List

3 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Fans Have Questions About Browns 2023-24 Squad Picture

21 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Legend Recalls Impressive Stretch Against Opposite QBs

23 hours ago

Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins

Browns Fans React To Recent Christian Wilkins Rumors

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Kevin Stefanski Shares An Update On Deshaun Watson Rehab

1 day ago

Former Cleveland Browns returner Josh Cribbs

Josh Cribbs Reveals His Favorite Memories As A Browns Player

1 day ago

Deshaun Watson and Christian Wilkins

Top Defensive Free Agent Has Notable Link With Deshaun Watson

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns WRs Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore

Reporter Says Browns Need To Add '1 or 2 Weapons' For One Position

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Lose Another Coach To College Program

1 day ago

Former Texas WR Xavier Worthy

Browns Legend Is Hyped Up By 1 Notable WR Prospect

1 day ago

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James

Bernie Kosar Reacts To Lebron James' Latest Milestone

1 day ago

nfl combine

Browns Met With Notable Offensive Tackle Prospect

2 days ago

A general view of Brownie the Elf painted on the field before the game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

WR Prospect Proves His Knowledge Of Browns History

2 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after their win against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

David Njoku Pays Special Visit To Ohio School

2 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Remember Notable Combine Performance From Last Year

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco Is Reportedly On The Radar Of AFC Team

3 days ago

Former Oregon WR Troy Franklin

Browns Meet 2 Notable WR Prospects At The 2024 Combine

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Dawand Jones

Young Browns Offensive Lineman Shares Injury Update

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Analyst Wants To See Former Browns Player Back With The Team Next Season

3 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns QB Bernie Kosar

Bernie Kosar Explains What Browns Should Do After Signing New OC

3 days ago

John Greco Details Potential Issues Of Dawand Jones Changing His Position

No more pages to load