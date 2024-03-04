Tony Grossi Links 2 Star Defenders To The Browns

The Cleveland Browns have one of the most dominant and physically imposing defenses in the National Football League.

However, no team is perfect, and the Browns could look to get even better.

According to multiple rumors, the Browns will be keeping tabs on Miami Dolphins star DT Christian Wilkins this offseason.

Wilkins isn’t likely to get the franchise tag, and the Dolphins could have a tough time retaining him because of their salary cap limitations.

Considering that, Tony Rizzo of ESPN Clevland recently asked Browns insider Tony Grossi his thoughts on this potential signing (via ESPN Cleveland on Twitter).

.@TonyGrossi is a big fan of the Browns adding DT Christian Wilkins in free agency… Would you be in favor of that move? pic.twitter.com/B76HQsYQbd — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) March 4, 2024

Grossi admitted that he would rather Cleveland go after Chris Jones, who’s obviously the best player at his position right now.

The Kansas City Chiefs aren’t going to tag Jones, and while he wants to get back to the team, we’ve seen star players change their minds about that multiple times in the past.

Grossi knows there will only be a handful of hours to make a pitch to Jones, and the Browns signing him could be a long shot.

If Cleveland misses out on Jones, Grossi would love the team to then make a run at Wilkins, who’s arguably the second-best defensive lineman available this year.

Wilkins was teammates with Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson in college at Clemson, and they also happen to have the same agent, so Cleveland could have a bit of a recruiting edge there.

Needless to say, perhaps the Browns could put that money to better use than on their already scary defensive line.

Then again, it’s not every day that players like Jones or Wilkins become available.