John Greco Details Potential Issues Of Dawand Jones Changing His Position

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Dawand Jones
Dawand Jones (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns could face some serious issues on the offensive line next season.

Offensive tackle Jedrick Willis suffered a season-ending injury in 2023, and the Browns could look to move on from him this offseason, which would leave a big vacant spot in the team’s depth chart.

Some think Dawand Jones could just move to left tackle for Cleveland in 2024, but that might not be the best solution.

According to former lineman John Greco, most tackles would struggle by switching sides, as it’s more than just going from one side of the line to the other.

Talking on the Burning River Sportscast, he explained that you have to alter literally your entire footwork and stagger, and it’s not as simple as just doing everything with the other side of your body (via Burning River Sportscast on Twitter).

It takes a lot of balance and strength to be able to make that kind of adjustment, not to mention the fact that muscle memory could also play a massive toll on that.

On top of that, the Browns will be without Bill Callahan, the best offensive line coach in the game, who just left to join his son Brian on the Tennessee Titans.

Cleveland needs to make sure to keep quarterback Deshaun Watson protected in 2024, especially considering his history of injuries and the kind of money he’s making.

This Browns team has also favored the running game more often than not, so the offensive line should be a strong point of emphasis for them going forward, especially if they’re ready to give up on Willis and want to get someone else protecting the quarterback.

