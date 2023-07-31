Browns Nation

Tony Grossi Shares Thoughts On Browns During Training Camp

By

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 

August is knocking on the door as we take another step toward the start of Cleveland Browns football.

This week, the team returns home from their training camp sessions in West Virginia and move operations back to Berea.

So how did the Browns’ couple of days under the sunny skies of the Mountain State go?

Insider Tony Grossi is complimentary of what he’s seen so far as he let ESPN Cleveland’s morning show hosts know in this Twitter clip.

“I came away from it thinking there is a method to Stefanski’s madness that just might work”, says Grossi.

Browns fans are hoping he’s right.

 

Competition

One point Grossi harps on in the interview is the competitive spirit he’s seen from the entire team.

He notes the battles between Elijah Moore and Denzel Ward, something fans have clamored about on social media.

Grossi also gives Ogbonnia “Obo” Okoronkwo his due for dominating in some offensive line versus defensive line drills.

This is how it should be in the NFL. High level practice will strengthen the mental and physical toughness of a team.

So far, the Browns seem to be piecing together those fierce, competitive days.

“Right now, the team seems to be in great mental shape and in great physical shape and are having competitive practices”, Grossi explains in his interview.

 

Hold Your Horses

Positive training camp reports don’t automatically equate to regular season wins.

They certainly beat reports of an uncompetitive and dull camp.

But, as Grossi says, we won’t know if Stefanski’s “method to madness” will work until the early stages of the regular season.

Tony notes, “If they lay eggs… we’re gonna ride them terribly for the way it started”.

A bad start to the fall will make a great summer meaningless.

So far though, the Browns have made the most of these dog days.

