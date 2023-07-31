Juan Thornhill Is Showing His Skills At Browns Practice

When Andrew Berry signed safety John Johnson III, analysts called it a stellar pick-up for the Cleveland Browns.

Johnson would be the leader of a rebuilt defense, and solve all the ills of Joe Woods’ complicated scheme.

But things didn’t work out as expected, and Cleveland moved on to a new free safety for the 2023 season.

And even though he flies a little under the radar, Juan Thornhill has coaches excited.

#Browns safety Juan Thornhill with the big play pic.twitter.com/HynqXnu5hV — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) July 30, 2023

This play, denying Anthony Schwartz on a deep route, is making the rounds on social media.

But it doesn’t begin to describe the potential impact of Thornhill on Cleveland’s reconfigured defense.

Thornhill comes to Cleveland off his third Super Bowl in 4 years and with 2 rings.

And that instantly makes him a source and example for some of his younger teammates.

What Thornhill Brings To The Field

Berry made Thornhill his priority free agent signing, even if his name was not quickly recognized in Ohio.

When people talk about the Kansas City Chiefs dynasty-like team, they usually start with the offense.

It’s hard to outshine Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid’s prolific attack.

And even when the conversation turns to defense, it’s the corners and pass rush that dominate discussions.

But Thornhill’s range and speed made him one of the most consistent pieces of that defense.

Cleveland needed a player who not only wanted to be a ball hawk but who possessed the innate qualities to do it.

Thornhill plays a good centerfield, combining anticipation and reads with a good breaking ability and make-up speed.

His stats don’t jump off the table, but he has the confidence to bounce right back and make the next play.

Can Thornhill Be What Johnson Wasn’t?

Thornhill might be just the guy Cleveland needs in the locker room as much as on the field.

He has the confidence and attitude of a prima donna cornerback.

And he also has the gift of gab, someone the press will flock to after games for comments.

This is Myles Garrett’s defense, and Anthony Walker is on the mend to run things on the field.

“We have the players and the pieces to get to that Big Game.” – Juan Thornhill#Browns pic.twitter.com/0HbPPyP7m6 — Browns fan UK (@brownsfanuk) July 28, 2023

But Thornhill has the playoff experience to help him shrug off tough questions and look ahead.

And his positive outlook on all things can become infectious among teammates.

So far, he is building up the Browns with positive comparisons to the defending Super Bowl champions.

But making Cleveland Browns fans believe might take a little more work.