Top 2 Storylines Heading Into Browns OTA Workouts

As the Cleveland Browns head into their third phase of the offseason, several storylines have emerged as the team prepares for the 2024 regular season.

Let’s take a look at the two biggest storylines fans will see over the next three days when both the veteran and rookie players take the field Tuesday in Berea.

How The QBs Look

The Browns waived Jacob Sirmon on Monday, setting the stage for the four remaining quarterbacks to take every snap.

That roster includes Deshaun Watson and Dorian Thompson-Robinson, two quarterbacks returning to the field for the first time since season-ending injuries in 2023.

While Watson has been clear about his abilities during his rehab process, little is known about Thompson-Robinson’s recovery.

The competition between DTR and former Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley will be one of the hotly-debated items as one of these quarterbacks will likely be cut from the 53-man roster.

Watson is the unquestioned starter while Jameis Winston – a 30-year-old veteran with nine seasons under his belt – is the presumed primary backup.

Nick Chubb’s Participation

You’ve likely seen the videos of running back Nick Chubb working out in Georgia, running on a track near his home.

His recovery – and how soon he could potentially return to the field – will be discussed ad nauseam throughout the offseason.

If Chubb is not on the field in some capacity, the potential Week 1 starter discussion will overtake this discussion.

Last season, Jerome Ford was the featured back and accumulated nearly 890 yards total in Chubb’s absence.

This season, former Chicago Bears running back D’Onta Foreman is also in the mix and could generate significant consideration should he perform well over the next three days.

