Top 2 Storylines Heading Into Browns Second OTA Session

After a long Memorial Day weekend break, the Cleveland Browns resume the second session of their organized team activities (OTA) workouts today at their facility in Berea.

Now that fans and the media have seen the first glimpses of Deshaun Watson, what other storylines should fans expect to come out of this week’s workouts?

Here are the top two storylines heading into the second OTA workouts for the Browns.

Tyler Huntley’s Performance

Cleveland inked deals with former New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston and former Baltimore Ravens signal caller Tyler Huntley as significant upgrades to backup Deshaun Watson this season.

While Winston looked good in his first opportunity to wear a Cleveland uniform, Huntley’s first impression was notable for the wrong reasons.

The Browns’ official Twitter account shared multiple videos of Huntley throwing interceptions over the three-day period.

The second video was from Wednesday when rookie linebacker Nathaniel Watson picked off Huntley and scored in the scrimmage, ending the day with a diving interception to close out OTAs.

Bookie end zone INT on the last play of the day!! 😱@Nathaniel_ATH | #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/bwIIPBLaC0 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 22, 2024

WEWS sports reporter Camryn Justice did share a video on Twitter of Huntley going through routine drills while looking sharp, giving the team hope that last week’s turnovers were first-time jitters for Huntley.

#Browns QB Tyler Huntley getting his share of work at OTAs. pic.twitter.com/2i3ODjVjaH — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) May 22, 2024

Tight End Depth

With David Njoku skipping the first OTA session, few words were spoken about remaining tight ends Jordan Akins, Zaire Mitchell-Paden, and Treyton Welch.

A video from the Browns’ Twitter account showed a glimpse of Akins making a play off a Winston pass on Tuesday.

high point & toe tap 🙌 pic.twitter.com/agdqOlMvkO — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 21, 2024

While other storylines certainly were larger, depth at the tight end position remains the biggest void in the Browns’ offense.

As last season’s quarterback issues made evident, having a competent backup is necessary at every position.

Look for more information to come out of this week’s training period if Njoku remains away.

