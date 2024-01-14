Top Browns Defender Sends Message To Fans After Playoff Elimination

Following a disappointing and embarrassing loss for the Cleveland Browns, spirits were anything but high.

What was shaping up to be one of the greatest Cinderella stories in NFL history came to an abrupt end last night in Houston as the Texans walloped the Browns by a final score of 45-14.

It marked the biggest loss for the Browns in postseason history and will likely be the widest margin of victory in this year’s playoffs.

However, in spite of the disappointment and sadness that Browns players were no doubt feeling, that didn’t stop cornerback Greg Newsome II from sending a heartfelt message to fans via Twitter.

To the city of Cleveland Thankyou for riding with us the whole season, we did not finish the job and there’s a lot to learn from but THANKYOU for the endless support🙏🏽 — Greg Newsome II (@gnewsii) January 14, 2024

This year was a breakout season for Newsome, a second-year cornerback out of Northwestern University.

He and fellow corner Denzel Ward became one of the pass-defending duos in football to go along with being part of the overall best defense in the game.

Unfortunately, while Newsome finished the game with four tackles and a pass deflection, the defense was largely to blame for the loss last night, as they couldn’t find a way to slow down the Texans’ passing game, led by rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Stroud finished going 16-for-21 for 274 yards and three touchdowns, all of which came in the first half.

He remained largely unpressured throughout the night and seemingly had his way with the top defense in football.

At just 23 years of age, however, the future is bright for Newsome and the rest of the Browns’ defense as they look to put a disappointing ending to a magical season behind them and move into the offseason.