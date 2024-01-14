Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Top Browns Defender Sends Message To Fans After Playoff Elimination

Top Browns Defender Sends Message To Fans After Playoff Elimination

By

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II
Greg Newsome II (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

Following a disappointing and embarrassing loss for the Cleveland Browns, spirits were anything but high.

What was shaping up to be one of the greatest Cinderella stories in NFL history came to an abrupt end last night in Houston as the Texans walloped the Browns by a final score of 45-14.

It marked the biggest loss for the Browns in postseason history and will likely be the widest margin of victory in this year’s playoffs.

However, in spite of the disappointment and sadness that Browns players were no doubt feeling, that didn’t stop cornerback Greg Newsome II from sending a heartfelt message to fans via Twitter.

This year was a breakout season for Newsome, a second-year cornerback out of Northwestern University.

He and fellow corner Denzel Ward became one of the pass-defending duos in football to go along with being part of the overall best defense in the game.

Unfortunately, while Newsome finished the game with four tackles and a pass deflection, the defense was largely to blame for the loss last night, as they couldn’t find a way to slow down the Texans’ passing game, led by rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Stroud finished going 16-for-21 for 274 yards and three touchdowns, all of which came in the first half.

He remained largely unpressured throughout the night and seemingly had his way with the top defense in football.

At just 23 years of age, however, the future is bright for Newsome and the rest of the Browns’ defense as they look to put a disappointing ending to a magical season behind them and move into the offseason.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Jalin Coblentz
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Jalin Coblentz
Contributor at Browns Nation
I'm a freelance writer and lifelong Browns fan. I write on a ton of different topics, but my favorite by far is [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 13: Christian Harris #48 of the Houston Texans sacks Joe Flacco #15 of the Cleveland Browns during the third quarter in the AFC Wild Card Playoffs at NRG Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

Studs And Duds From Browns' Wild Card Loss To Texans

13 hours ago

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 06: Houston Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans walks the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 06, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

DeMeco Ryans Highlights Joe Flacco's 'Elite' Traits

19 hours ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Graphic Shows Myles Garrett Posted Historic Numbers This Season

19 hours ago

Sportscaster Joe Thomas on the set of NFL Network’s Thursday Night Football broadcast after an NFL regular season game between the Washington Redskins and Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 in Minneapolis. The Vikings won, 19-9.

Joe Thomas Sends A Message Ahead Of Texans Game

23 hours ago

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 18: DeSean Jackson attends Michael Rubin's MLBPA x Fanatics party at City Market Social House on July 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

DeSean Jackson Reveals His Thoughts On Joe Flacco

1 day ago

Phil Dawson with guitar

Phil Dawson Has Message For Browns Fans Ahead Of Playoff Game

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns defenders

Analyst Explains Why He Doesn't Love the Texans Against the Browns

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

PFF Shows Browns Chances To Win The AFC In 2023

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward

Browns Cornerback Shares Cryptic Video On Social Media

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Analyst Makes Strong Projection For Joe Flacco This Weekend

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Elevate 2 Players Before Playoff Duel With Texans

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Browns Star Earns Impressive 5th All-Pro Selection

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford

Predictions For 2023 Wild Card Game Between Browns at Texans

2 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns defender Bob Golic

Looking Back At 1988 Playoff Game Between Cleveland And Houston

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns defenders

Browns Defense Broke 14-Year NFL Record In 2023 Season

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive players

Analyst Picks Browns Play As One Of The Best Of The 2023 Season

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Browns QB Gets Notable Honor From PFT Following 2023 Regular Season

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

2 Browns Figures Enter Texans Game With Undefeated Records

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

PFF Gives Myles Garrett Notable Honor For 2023 Season

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward

Browns Could Be Without 7 Players For Texans Game

3 days ago

Grant Delpit #22 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after an interception during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Browns Rule Out Key Defensive Back For Playoff Game Against Texans

3 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Nick Saban

Browns Send Goodbye Message To Legendary Coach Nick Saban

3 days ago

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud

Reporter Notes Browns Might Have Advantage Over C.J. Stroud

3 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 17: Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half of a game against the Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

PFT Gives Kevin Stefanski Notable Honor For This Season

4 days ago

Studs And Duds From Browns' Wild Card Loss To Texans

No more pages to load