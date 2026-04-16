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Andrew Berry Reveals His Honest Thoughts About Jeremiyah Love

Brandon Marcus
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Andrew Berry Reveals His Honest Thoughts About Jeremiyah Love
(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns acquired rookies Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson just last year, but they might be thinking of pursuing another running back in the upcoming NFL draft. That’s because the buzz around Notre Dame player Jeremiyah Love is only growing, and it’s hard to ignore.

Mary Kay Cabot reported that Browns general manager Andrew Berry is well aware of Love and thinks he’s “very dynamic.” She added that most people don’t think Love will still be available when Cleveland’s No. 6 rolls around on night one of the draft.

If he is, he could put the Browns in a tough spot.

“#Browns GM Andrew Berry acknowledged that #NotreDame RB Jeremiyah Love is “a very dynamic prospect.” ….A number of people I’ve talked to don’t believe he’ll be there at No. 6,” Cabot wrote.

Here is the difficult situation the Browns could face: somehow, Love is still available at No. 6, and Berry will have to decide what to do. A lot of analysts believe the Browns will target a wide receiver or left tackle with their No. 6 pick, but if Love is still there and ready to be selected, they might have to change their plans.

One of the things that is so attractive about Love is that he has multiple talents and is so much more than simply a running back. Some scouts and analysts have claimed that he could be a generational talent, someone who could help transform the Browns for years.

However, Cleveland put their faith in Judkins and Sampson in the last draft. The Browns wouldn’t be able to get the most out of all three players, and they’d have to favor one over the others.

Both Judkins and Sampson could have banner second seasons, but they’d be limited if they were competing with Love. Berry has previously said that his focus is on finding the best players available in the draft. If that’s the case, Love is definitely on his radar because he’s one of the most promising incoming rookies.

Now Berry has to determine just how much he values him.

NEXT:  Andrew Berry Hints That Browns Could Make Surprising Draft Move
Brandon Marcus
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Brandon Marcus
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Brandon has been enjoying sports since before he knew his ABCs. A product of too many comic books and cartoons, he finds [...]

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