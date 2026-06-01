Full Details Of Myles Garrett Trade Are Now Complete

The Cleveland Browns may have felt like they had no choice but to finally trade Myles Garrett before the latest contentious situation involving their best player got completely out of hand. If that was indeed the case, the Browns did well with what they were able to get in return from the Los Angeles Rams.

In most of the speculation surrounding Garrett, both recently and leading up to the 2026 NFL Draft, it was thought that the Browns would have to receive multiple first-round picks, or a first-round pick and a top-level player, to make such a trade worthwhile. Even facing potentially decreased leverage, caused in part by Garrett’s recent social media post, the Browns were able to find a deal in that realm.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the full details of the Garrett trade are now complete, with Cleveland getting back Pro Bowl edge rusher Jared Verse, a first-round pick, and two additional future selections.

“Full trade terms, per ESPN sources: Rams receive: Myles Garrett. Browns receive: Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 2nd and a 2029 3rd,” Schefter posted.

Full trade terms, per ESPN sources: 🏈Rams receive: Myles Garrett 🏈Browns receive: Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 2nd and a 2029 3rd. https://t.co/3WdPta3vrz pic.twitter.com/mXq3tUEhdt — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 1, 2026

Verse is the key component of this trade, as he can become an immediate replacement for Garrett in Cleveland’s pass rush. The No. 19 overall pick by the Rams in the 2024 NFL Draft, Verse went on to be named Defensive Rookie of the Year. This now gives the Browns the past two winners of that award, with linebacker Carson Schwesinger having received the honor last season.

In 2025, Verse posted a career high of 7.5 sacks and was named to the Pro Bowl for a second time. In 34 career games, he has 12.0 sacks, 124 combined tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 45 quarterback hits, and five forced fumbles.

Though those stats do not fully measure up to Garrett, who set the NFL single-season record with 23.0 sacks last year, Verse, at 25, is almost five full years younger. Eligible for a contract extension after this season, the Browns could reach a deal that would keep him as a cornerstone for the franchise for years to come.

It is a role the Garrett filled admirably over the past nine seasons, but the timing seemed right for him to move on, and the Browns came out of it in a solid position going forward.

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Former Browns WR Has Signed With Giants