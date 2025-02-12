Browns Nation

Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Top QB Prospect Says His First Draft Visit Is With Browns

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have a long offseason ahead of them.

After another frustrating season, the Browns will make many roster decisions over the next few months, especially if Myles Garrett’s trade request is granted.

One of the most pressing positional needs for the Browns is quarterback, as they didn’t find their answer last season with Deshaun Watson, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, or Jameis Winston.

The Browns are slated to find a new quarterback in the draft or free agency, but it’s currently unclear what direction they might go.

They’ve expressed interest in Shedeur Sanders, who recently said that his first top-30 visit is scheduled with the Browns.

Sanders, of course, is one of the most polarizing prospects in this year’s draft.

Some analysts are high on him and think he could be a phenomenal player in this league for years to come, while others view him as a flash in the pan, someone who might have been solid in college but leaves something to be desired in the pros.

The Browns aren’t strangers to drafting quarterbacks that don’t pan out, so whoever they select at No. 2, they’ll want to make sure it’s someone they’re confident in.

Otherwise, they could find themselves back at square one in a year or two, needing to effectively start over and figure something else out at QB.

Browns fans are eager to see what the team will decide, and how much better this team will perform in 2025 after their down year in 2024.

Browns Nation