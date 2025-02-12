Insider Predicts Browns’ QB Room For 2025 Season

The Cleveland Browns are laying the groundwork for a significant shift at quarterback.

Fresh off a disappointing 2024 season and armed with the second overall pick in the NFL Draft, the team has already begun reshaping its offensive coaching staff.

General Manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski have been busy, making appearances at both the Senior Bowl and Shrine Bowl where they connected with top quarterback prospect Shedeur Sanders and evaluated other potential targets.

But for now, it’s all preliminary work until free agency kicks off in early March.

Cleveland.com recently featured Mary Kay Cabot sharing her insights on the Browns’ potential quarterback room for next season.

When asked about the top two quarterbacks who might lead the Browns’ roster, Cabot didn’t hesitate:

“Just in the interest of making it really simple and easy right now, I’m going to go Kirk Cousins and Shedeur Sanders, just really easy. First thought that I would have had, like, a month ago.”

While Cousins’ future remains uncertain, especially with the Atlanta Falcons showing strong interest in retaining him, Cabot believes he could still land in Cleveland.

She’s particularly impressed with Sanders, noting his composure, demeanor, and interpersonal skills, especially during Super Bowl events.

Though nothing is concrete yet, these two names continue to surface as compelling options for the Browns’ future.

Looking ahead to 2025, the free agent quarterback market might lack marquee names, but it’s not short on experienced talent.

This gives the Cleveland Browns flexibility in their approach – they could pursue an established starter or bring in someone to compete with a rookie quarterback.

The coming months will reveal whether the Browns opt for veteran leadership or take a chance on developing fresh talent under center.

NEXT:

Adam Schefter Reveals How Browns Will Try To Change Myles Garrett's Mind