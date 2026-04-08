Tyson Campbell Is Putting The NFL On Notice In 2026

When the Cleveland Browns traded Greg Newsome II to the Jacksonville Jaguars for Tyson Campbell at the trade deadline last year, it was a surprising yet tactful move that could benefit the Browns for years to come. Campbell just turned 26 and delivered 53 tackles, a forced fumble, and his first career pick-six during his 12 games with the Browns, and it will be exciting to see what he can do in his first full year in Cleveland.

While the depth behind Campbell at cornerback is still something that needs to be addressed, likely in the draft, the starting secondary looks quite solid heading into 2026. Campbell feels so good about their trajectory that he recently sent a warning to the rest of the league.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot shared a clip of Campbell’s recent media session at the team’s voluntary offseason camp. In the clip, Campbell talked about how close he has become with Denzel Ward and what he believes the two of them can do alongside one another in 2026.

“Me and Denzel [Ward] have become very close. Just talk about ball a lot, man. I’ve been taking some tips from him. I feel like we can be a dangerous tandem this upcoming season and, hopefully, the future,” Campbell said.

#Browns CB Tyson Campbell on if he and Denzel Ward can be the premier CB tandem in the #NFL: pic.twitter.com/8Mph4qW002 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) April 8, 2026

Ward has been involved in swirling trade rumors over the past few years, but he remains the one true constant on that side of the ball alongside Myles Garrett. Both are invaluable presences, and Ward is a great person for Campbell to get close to as they form what will hopefully be one of the best corner tandems in the NFL.

It wouldn’t be shocking to see the Browns find some help for this CB room higher in the draft than many would expect, but as of now, this team is in good hands back there. The offense is going to take priority in the draft, as it should, but there is no question that there are depth issues in the secondary.

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