Sunday, November 17, 2024
Former Player Reveals A Big Concern About The Browns

ORCHARD PARK - NOVEMBER 17: A general view of a Cleveland Browns helmet taken during the game against the Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium on November 17, 2008 in Orchard Park, New York.
(Photo by: Rick Stewart/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are a lowly 2-7 heading into a winnable matchup against the New Orleans Saints this week.

They are looking to generate any sort of positive momentum to carry them through the rest of this season and into the offseason.

Being so far below .500 will always create plenty of concerns, but one former player recently revealed his big concern for this franchise.

In a recent episode of “The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs,” former legendary returner Josh Cribbs said the Browns have a culture concern and noted, “culture is policed by the players…and it breeds winning.”

Cribbs pointed out that culture is important because if you have the players to police the culture, it is much easier to bring rookies and free agents into that culture and ensure everyone is pulling in the same direction.

The little things, such as being on time, working hard, and being present during the mundane aspects of the game, such as team meetings and practices, all contribute to creating a winning culture.

It’s likely an issue that has plagued the Browns for a long time since this franchise has rarely experienced extended success, and it’s unclear if the team currently has the veterans in place to institute this type of culture.

It’s easy to feel like this is the case when Deshaun Watson is making as much money as he is and leading this team nowhere, but hopefully, this team can improve in this aspect over the offseason.

Browns Nation