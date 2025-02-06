Video Shows Fans Trying To Recruit Myles Garrett To 1 Team

The Cleveland Browns community finds itself in an emotional upheaval following Myles Garrett’s unexpected trade request.

As the news spreads, fans of the defending Defensive Player of the Year are caught between empathy for their star player and mounting frustration with team management.

The tension was evident outside Huntington Bank Field, where passionate supporters gathered to voice their concerns, while social media buzzed with a viral video showing fans attempting to recruit Garrett to a Super Bowl-bound team.

A telling moment unfolded on Wednesday during Super Bowl radio row when Garrett was approaching the 94 WIP table for potentially a quick hello to hosts.

The situation took an awkward turn when their shout of “future Eagle!” prompted Garrett to immediately reverse course and walk away.

The prospect of Garrett joining any other team, including the Philadelphia Eagles, has sent shockwaves through the Browns’ faithful.

While the fan base’s sense of betrayal runs deep, many argue that the real source of disappointment lies not with Garrett but with the organization itself.

For Cleveland, where the Browns have long been woven into the city’s fabric, Garrett’s trade request represents more than just losing a player – it’s a potential fracture in the foundation of fan loyalty.

The roots of this crisis can be traced back to the controversial Deshaun Watson trade in 2022, a move that many now view as potentially one of sports’ most catastrophic deals.

This decision, combined with the team’s disappointing 3-14 season, has left fans questioning the direction of the franchise.

The growing consensus among supporters suggests that General Manager Andrew Berry and the front office need to fundamentally reconsider their approach to both retaining elite talent and building a competitive roster.

