Video Shows Wild Nick Chubb Workout

Nick Chubb has been consistently ranked as one of the NFL’s top backs.

The Cleveland Browns star is coming off his best career season and hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down.

While the Browns training camp isn’t slated to begin until August 1st, a video of one of Chubb’s offseason workouts was recently shared.

This video was shared by NFL on ESPN via directedbydaun on Instagram, showing Chubb back squatting over 600 pounds.

The bar is struggling more than Chubb 😅 (via directedbydaun_/IG) pic.twitter.com/p1jVZliMSi — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) July 19, 2023

Chubb has already proven himself to be one of the most explosive players in the league.

If this video is an indication of future success, he’s ready to have another career season in 2023.

Will he be able to top his numbers from last year?

Chubb finished 2022 with 1,525 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns.

This was not only the highest yardage total of his career, but he also finished the season with the second-most yards in the league, just behind Josh Jacobs.

While we’re not necessarily anticipating Chubb’s efficiency to decrease, many are predicting the Browns to throw the ball significantly more this season.

After all, the front office made a massive investment in Deshaun Watson’s contract and is likely looking for a nice return.

Throughout his career, Watson has established himself as an elite passer who can take off on the run at any time.

This could limit Chubb’s rushing floor, especially since Watson is planning on starting all 17 games for the Browns.

2023 could prove to be an interesting season for the Browns, who are looking to make it back to the playoffs.