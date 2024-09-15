Walsh Jesuit Honored Mike Vrabel With Jersey Retirement

Former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is now a consultant with the Cleveland Browns, presumably until he returns to the sidelines as a coach at some point, and one of the benefits of being with the Browns is that he gets to return to his roots as a Northeast Ohio native.

Returning to Ohio gave Vrabel to soak up the Friday night lights once again on a special night at his high school alma mater, Walsh Jesuit, for his jersey retirement ceremony.

Vrabel returned to Walsh Jesuit on Friday as the team officially retired his No. 84 between the first and second quarter of its matchup against St. Ignatius at Conway Memorial Stadium.

The 1993 graduate was a Division I first-team All-Ohioan in his senior year and was a three-sport athlete who now has the honor of becoming the first person to have his number retired by the Warriors.

Vrabel was honored to become the first to have his number in the rafters, saying “I appreciate them putting this together.”

“There’s no other jerseys up there, so I think that that’s something that’s pretty cool…I think everybody that’s been through here is trying to leave it better than they found it,” Vrabel added.

After leaving Jesuit, Vrabel went on to nearby Ohio State University where he starred as a defensive end and put up 36 sacks in his three years as a starter and won Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year in 1995 and 1996 to become the first player to win the award twice.

Congrats to Vrabel on being enshrined as a Walsh Jesuit legend.

