Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, September 15, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Walsh Jesuit Honored Mike Vrabel With Jersey Retirement

Walsh Jesuit Honored Mike Vrabel With Jersey Retirement

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 26: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans looks on prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Nissan Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.
(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

 

Former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is now a consultant with the Cleveland Browns, presumably until he returns to the sidelines as a coach at some point, and one of the benefits of being with the Browns is that he gets to return to his roots as a Northeast Ohio native.

Returning to Ohio gave Vrabel to soak up the Friday night lights once again on a special night at his high school alma mater, Walsh Jesuit, for his jersey retirement ceremony.

Vrabel returned to Walsh Jesuit on Friday as the team officially retired his No. 84 between the first and second quarter of its matchup against St. Ignatius at Conway Memorial Stadium.

The 1993 graduate was a Division I first-team All-Ohioan in his senior year and was a three-sport athlete who now has the honor of becoming the first person to have his number retired by the Warriors.

Vrabel was honored to become the first to have his number in the rafters, saying “I appreciate them putting this together.”

“There’s no other jerseys up there, so I think that that’s something that’s pretty cool…I think everybody that’s been through here is trying to leave it better than they found it,” Vrabel added.

After leaving Jesuit, Vrabel went on to nearby Ohio State University where he starred as a defensive end and put up 36 sacks in his three years as a starter and won Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year in 1995 and 1996 to become the first player to win the award twice.

Congrats to Vrabel on being enshrined as a Walsh Jesuit legend.

NEXT:  Browns Hint At Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Making A Change Against Jags
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Justin Hussong
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Insider Reveals What He Heard About Deshaun Watson This Week At Practice

2 hours ago

Khalil Mack #52 of the Los Angeles Chargers defends against Jack Conklin #78 of the Cleveland Browns during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Surprisingly Place 7 Players On Inactive List For Today's Game

2 hours ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns encourages his team against the Jacksonville Jaguars during a football game at TIAA Bank Field on August 12, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Floyd Womack Reveals His Thoughts On If Browns Can Beat Jaguars

3 hours ago

Cleveland Browns defender Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Browns Hint At Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Making A Change Against Jags

4 hours ago

Cleveland Browns DT Dalvin Tomlinson

Browns Defender Receives Fine For Hit On Dak Prescott

4 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns is tackled by Damone Clark #18 of the Dallas Cowboys during the second half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Reveals What May Be Causing A Slow Start For Browns

4 hours ago

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

2 Browns Players Are Out For Jaguars Game

4 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns fumbles the ball as he is hit by DeMarcus Lawrence #90 of the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth quarter of the game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Report: New Lawsuit Could Expose Deshaun Watson To Further NFL Punishment

5 hours ago

Cleveland Browns alumni Bernie Kosar on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on December 23, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Bernie Kosar Shares Simple Message Ahead Of Jaguars' Game

5 hours ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Za'Darius Smith

3 Bold Browns Predictions For Today's Game

5 hours ago

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 24: Wide receiver James Proche II #11 of the Cleveland Browns sets before the snap during an NFL preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on August 24, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

Browns Insider Reacts After Team Cuts Wide Receiver

22 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns fumbles the ball as he is hit by DeMarcus Lawrence #90 of the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth quarter of the game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Josh Cribbs Calls For Fans To Give Deshaun Watson A Chance

22 hours ago

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with Jack Conklin #78 after rushing for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Insider Says Team Has Likely Made Decision At LT For Sunday

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett Reveals His Thoughts On Facing Trevor Lawrence

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Is Celebrating A Special Day Today

23 hours ago

Former Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams

Gregg Williams Names Browns' 4 Keys To Victory Sunday

24 hours ago

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - NOVEMBER 13: A Jacksonville Jaguars helmet is seen next to an American Flag during the Salute to Service game against the against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Browns Insider Reveals Predictions For Jaguars Game

24 hours ago

browns helmet

Browns Make 5 Roster Moves Saturday

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cowboys defeated the Browns 33-17.

Analyst Believes Browns Will Give Deshaun Watson 'The Longest Leash Ever'

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns Offensive Guard Joel Bitonio (75), Cleveland Browns Center JC Tretter (64), Cleveland Browns Offensive Tackle Jack Conklin (78) and Cleveland Browns Offensive Tackle Jedrick Wills (71) in game action during a NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Cleveland Browns on October11, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Insider Reveals How Close Jack Conklin, Jedrick Wills Are To Returning To Action

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Mike Florio Wants 1 Question Answered In Deshaun Watson Issue

1 day ago

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 03: Sportscaster Andrew Siciliano attends the 2018 DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert at NOMADIC LIVE! at The Armory on February 3, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Andrew Siciliano Points Out Jaguars' Weaknesses

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play in the third quarter of the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kurt Warner Questions If Deshaun Watson 'Knows What He's Seeing'

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Sends Clear Message Ahead Of Jaguars Game

2 days ago

Browns Nation